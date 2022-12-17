The selection of Morocco said goodbye to a World Cup in which they went down in history by being the first African team to get fourth place in the World Cup, and winning the hearts of the fans.
The Moroccans once again gave their all on the field, although it was not enough to beat the Croats, who took third place after winning 2-1.
Here we present you how was the performance of each of the Moroccan players in this match.
1. Bonus (7): The goalkeeper said goodbye to the World Cup with a game with chiaroscuro. After his outstanding performances throughout the tournament, in this match he made a mistake just at minute 2 of the game that was about to cost the Moroccans dearly.
2. Achraf Akimi (8). Another of the stars who said goodbye to the World Cup was Akimi. In this game she once again took advantage of his speed to cause danger on the wings.
3. Achraf Dari (8): A discreet game compared to the other matches where he was an important part in the lower area of the field. He was wrong not to get into cover in time for the first Croatian goal, although he did save his performance with the equalizer.
4. El Jamik (6): They made mistakes by losing the ball and this caused dangerous drops by Croatia.
5. Attiyat-Allah (8): He was one of the most salvageable in defense. He did good coverage and did his best to ward off danger.
6. Sofyan Amrabat (5): What a bad game the one that the player Amrabat sent himself. In Croatia’s first goal, he missed the mark, leaving only the rival player inside the area who did not forgive to open the scoring.
7. Abdelham Sabiri (7): Most of the balls ran through their feet to give them distribution. In the first half he was seen to be mostly active, although for the complement he disappeared.
8. The Khannouss (6): Little was shown in this game, he did not finish convincing the strategist and he came out of exchange for the complementary part.
9. Hakim Ziyech (8): Undoubtedly, the best that Morocco has. In this World Cup he was one of the most outstanding elements of the team and in this game he was no exception.
10. Sofiane Boufal (6): He had few clear goal opportunities. He was well marked throughout the match and failed to stand out.
11. En-Nesyri (6): He missed one of the clearest shots of the entire game in front of the goalkeeper, the same one that would have sent everything to overtime in a heart attack. However, he lost heads-up and the opportunity disappeared.
