Argentina was crowned champion by beating France from penalties in the grand final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
From the beginning, the controversy did not take long to wait, after the whistling Pole Marciniaki scored a dubious penalty on Ángel Di María, which, again, Messi was in charge of resolving from eleven steps.
The game was dominated in 79 minutes by Argentina, although the reaction of the Frenchmen was not long in coming, and in 10 minutes with a brace from Kylian Mbappé, they achieved the feat and put the albiceleste on the ropes. Subsequently, Messi took advantage of the loose goal in the area to make it 3-2, although again the French star put the equalizer from a penalty kick, achieving a hat-trick.
Already in the penalty shootout Argentina prevailed and got their new title in the history of the World Cups.
Here we present the performance of each of the French players.
1. Hugo Lloris (9): The goalkeeper worked hard to avoid the goal in his bow. He could not do anything in the dubious collection of a penalty that was not. Near the end, he made a save on Lionel Messi sending the ball into a corner kick, he could not save any penalty.
2. Raphael Varane (7): One of the best defenders in the world stood firm on the field, although at times it was difficult for him to gain the marks and it took him a while to get into the rhythm of the game. He froze with exhaustion.
3. Upamecano (9): On repeated occasions he was seen stopping Lionel Messi’s attacks in his tracks. He played a good game like everyone else in the tournament. At the end of the first extra time, he made an excellent tackle on Lautaro Martinez, avoiding Argentina’s sung goal.
4. Jules Koundé (6): Pay attention to each of the coverages. At times he decided to go to the front to cause danger.
5. Theo Hernandez (7): He took advantage of his skill and speed to repeatedly take De Paul down the wing. In heads-up he was vastly superior. Although as the minutes passed he got lost,
6. Tchoameni (8): A discreet party, although he knew how to solve when he was most needed. He correctly divided the balls and game changes. He missed his shot.
7. Adrien Rabiot (5): Bad game for Rabiot. The ones he touched were minimal and when he did it was wrongly. He was seen unadjusted throughout the game.
8. Antoine Griezmann (6): Little has been shown by Griezmann, compared to other games, now it did not matter and was conspicuous by its absence. He got out of change.
9. Ousmane Dembele (6): He could not with Di María’s mark and ends up shoving ‘Noodle’, so that the penalty will be scored.
10. Kylian Mbappe (10): On several occasions he was seen thrown in front, although he was well marked by the rival defenders.
However, only he could do the good job to score the double from the penalty and with a great goal.
11. Olivier Giroud (6): At minute 19′ he made a showy move by launching himself with a popcorn, although the whistler signaled an infringement on Di María. He got out of change.
Changes
Marcus Thuram (6): Since he entered the pitch, he plugged in to the coach’s demands and knew how to make a difference.
Kolo Muani (3): Little was shown on the pitch.
Camavinga (5): He touched and moved, he was seen opening spaces and serving his teammates correctly.
Eat (6): He shattered Messi in the second goal of the tie, to immediately put in the pass for Mbappé to put in the equalizer. He missed his penalty.
Fofana (4): He entered to replace Rabiot. He drove the Argentine defenders crazy with his ability.
