The French team defeated and eliminated its similar England team in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by a final score of 1-2 in 90 minutes of regulation with a score of Tchouameni Y giroudwhat’s more, Harry Kane discounted with a goal via penalty.
In this way, the Gauls advanced to the semifinals and will face Morocco in search of reaching another World Cup final in a row after being champions in Russia in 2018.
We leave you with the performance of each of the French players in the duel against England.
Hugo Lloris (9): The captain of the French team had a discreet performance, he was not required in very complicated shots and the score he received was via penalty.
Jules Koundé (8.5): The blaugrana element had a normal participation, like his teammates in the defense, he made good passes and rejected several without much problem.
Raphael Verane (8.5): The referent of the center did not have major complications in the defense and had a good performance in the game.
Dayot Upamecano (8.5): He was the player who had the most passes in the game for France, many balls passed through his feet and he was impeccable in defense.
Theo Hernandez (8): He put in a good game with plenty of passing and tackling in the game but caused a penalty which could have seen England level the score by delivering a back-slam to Mason Mount in a run that brought him down in the box.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (9): The Merengue player was dispatched with a great goal from outside the area and was involved in the match, but was the one who caused England’s first penalty.
Adrien Rabiot (8.5): The Parisian player had a very good participation in the game, he did not hesitate to shoot on goal when he had the opportunity.
Ousmane Dembele (8.5): The ‘Mosquito‘ He had a good game in the 79 minutes that he saw activity, in fact he was the only one who came out of substitution for eatshowed ball position and did not hesitate to make sweeps to fight for the ball.
Antoine Griezmann (10): He was the author of the two assists in the goals of the Frenchmen, he had a lot of participation in the game with many passes.
Kylian Mbappé (9): In this game he was heavily marked by the English players, but despite this his speed and agility were a factor when going hand in hand against the defenders.
Oliver Giroud (10): The national team’s top scorer was once again present on the scoreboard with a great goal from a header after a good cross from griezmannIn addition, he was very participatory in shots on goal.
