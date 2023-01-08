FC Barcelona achieved a very important victory in a regular game for the Catalans. This is the typical clash that ended in defeat a few years ago, but the courage and struggle of these footballers allows those from Barcelona to go leaders at the Super Cup break.
Ter Stegen (8): The German season is already very serious. He supported Barcelona when the colchoneros gave the chest.
Jules Koundé (7): It is clear that when Barça needs to defend a good winger, Xavi turns to him instead of one of the full-backs. Very accurate.
Andreas Christensen (8): You have already earned a starting position at this Barça. He cut everything.
Ronald Araujo (9): Is good you returned. The charrúa has once again been the most outstanding defender of the culé team. He took a shot from Griezmann under the sticks in the last minute of the game.
Alejandro Balde (6): He has dealt with the entire left wing both in defense and attack. His physical power is overwhelming.
Sergio Busquets (5): He has left flashes of quality with the ball, but without it he has seen himself surpassed in some offensive actions by the rojiblanco team.
Frenkie de Jong (5): A little more timid than on other occasions, but it cannot be said that he had a bad match.
Gavi (8): He took the MVP of the game and he deserved it. He recovered a lot of balls and showed the courage and heart that Barça has missed so much in recent years.
Peter (8): In the first half, along with Ousmane Dembélé, he was the only Barça player who dared to drive and avoid rivals. The culé goal in the first half began with a great slalom of his.
Ousmane Dembele (7): Reinildo Mandava was a very tough opponent. His best action in the game was the goal that he opened the can.
Ansu Fati (4): Very missing throughout the entire encounter. He had a couple of chances to score early in the game.
Ferran Torres (2): he had half an hour and practically did not touch any ball. He ended up sent off after a scuffle with Savic.
Franck Kessie (5): He continues to show that perhaps he doesn’t have enough level to be a regular player at Barça.
Raphinha (7): He entered the field of play and knew how to interpret the game very well from the left wing. Thumbs up.
Mark Alonso (6): He entered the field of play for an Alejandro Balde who was already a bit tired.
Sergi Roberto (6): He knew how to support the team when he played.
