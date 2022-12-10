The second quarterfinal match was played between England Y France. In an exciting back-and-forth game, the score went 2-1 in favor of the Gauls. The English goal was the work of Harry Kane (L 54′), while the French scored via Aurélien Tchouaméni (17′) and Oliver Giroud (78′).
Despite having played better than France, the English once again fell by the wayside with a curse that seems eternal.
Here we present you how the English players performed in the match.
1. Jordan Pickford (9): Pay attention to the plays. He was running minute 10 ‘and saved Giroud’s header. There was little he could do in the great goal that Tchouaméni sent himself. He saved a powerful shot from Rabiot in a dangerous play..
2.Kyle Walker (7): He took advantage of the sector of the bands correctly to go up and down. In some plays the balls were too long for him.
3. John Stones (5): On several occasions he was required in the lower part to ward off danger. He was safe and attentive in his actions to get the balls out of his area. He missed the mark of France’s second goal.
4. Harry Maguire (7): In the first half he saved correctly in an action. He went on the attack on set pieces, albeit with little luck. At 69 ‘he hit a header that passed just inches from Lloris’s door. He left painted yellow for a tough tackle.
5.Luke Shaw (4): Little was shown in the meeting. He did not weigh in this match like in other games.
6. Declan Rice (8): He showed his corpulence to steal balls in the middle sector of the field thus initiating the counterattacks.
7. Jordan Henderson (5): He seemed unsure. He lost balls in the midfield and this was taken advantage of by the rivals for the off-hook.
8. Jude Bellingham (8): He did the sweeps in good form. He won most of the one-on-ones against Griezmann and in the complementary part he took a powerful mid-range shot that was deflected by Lloris.
9. Phil Foden (7): One of the most skilled in England. From the first minute he began to make a difference on the field by touching the ball and moving. Although as the minutes ticked by he got lost on the field and was substituted.
10. Bukayo Saka (9): The one-on-ones against Upamecano were complicated. Although with the passing of the minutes he established himself in the field and caused the penalty in favor of England. The striker continued to insist and was close to getting his goal, although he did not shoot accordingly due to Hernández’s good mark and the ball went wide.
11. Harry Kane (7): In the first half they had two of the most important ones, although goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made good cuts to drown out the English goal cry. He took Upamecano hand in hand, who could not stop him.
However, from hero he became the villain, when he missed the second penalty, when the ball flew and missing the opportunity to equalize the score.
Changes
Mason Mount (6): He came on as a substitute and caused the second penalty in favor of England, the same one that Kane missed. He was encouraged to shoot from medium distance, although the ball jumped and went wide.
Raheem Sterling (3): He entered to rest Saka. Little has been shown in this match.
Marcus Rashford (3): At minute 85′ he entered to try to do something up front with his speed. The appearances of danger were minimal.
#England #players #elimination #France
Leave a Reply