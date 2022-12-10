Despite having played better than France, the English once again fell by the wayside with a curse that seems eternal.

Here we present you how the English players performed in the match.

🔴World #Qatar2022 | France beats England (1-2) and will play the semifinal against Morocco next Wednesday https://t.co/Zv3Ea6L8JS pic.twitter.com/GaKLi7kk8h — THE COUNTRY (@el_pais) December 10, 2022

However, from hero he became the villain, when he missed the second penalty, when the ball flew and missing the opportunity to equalize the score.

Raheem Sterling (3): He entered to rest Saka. Little has been shown in this match.

Marcus Rashford (3): At minute 85′ he entered to try to do something up front with his speed. The appearances of danger were minimal.