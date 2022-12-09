The Croatian team has once again surprised and is once again in the World Cup semifinals after eliminating the favourite, Brazil.
These are the qualifications of the Croatian team players:
Dominik Livakovic (9): What we saw of Livakovic in the match against the Japanese team fell short. Today’s meeting of him has been stratospheric. He couldn’t do anything against the genius of Neymar in the 105th minute. He saved Rodrygo’s penalty.
Juranovic (9): In 90min we criticized him a lot after his match against Japan, but today he was one of the most successful players in the entire Croatian team. Huge game by Juranovic, and above all a great first half.
Dejan Lovren (9): The extraordinary level that Dejan Lovren has shown throughout the World Cup has been very surprising. He today he has been more than successful in practically all the plays of the clash.
Josko Gvardiol (8): No one will be able to take away his place in the ideal eleven for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Central as the top of a pine tree. If Richarlison has not been as loose as usual, it has been thanks to Gvardiol.
Borna Sosa (8): Improves Barisic’s performance. Sosa missed the round of 16 game and it was too noticeable. Even so, today he has not been able to show off his famous and constant hospitalizations.
Marcelo Brozovic (7): He was the most successful player when it came to connecting defense and midfield. He was very aware of the movements of Neymar and Lucas Paquetá.
Mateo Kovacic (6): It is not being his World Cup and that his team is already in the semifinals. His game has risen to the occasion. On offense and defense.
Luka Modric (9): We are running out of adjectives. He has been the owner and lord of the midfield of both teams in a match in which he faced Brazil. With an extraordinary ball, and even better without it. Of the two or three best footballers of the match.
Mario Pasalic (7): He hasn’t been as free in attack as usual, but we can highlight his work when it comes to granting help to the more defensive midfielders. Even so, his game has not been brilliant.
Andrej Kramaric (5): the fact that the Croatian team played with one more midfielder, and one less forward, meant that they received fewer balls.
Ivan Perisic (8): Absolute level of one of the footballers who were born to play tournaments of this caliber. Ivan Perišić thrives under pressure. Today he has shown it again in the duel against Brazil.
Bruno Petkovic (9): He will appear in all the highlights of the day for his extraordinary dribbling past Marquinhos and Éder Militão, and for scoring the equalizing goal in the minute Andrés Iniesta.
Nikola Vlasic (7): He has played better than his teammate Andrej Kramaric. He was in charge of opening the can in the penalty shootout.
Lovro Majer (6): went into extra time and the only notable thing is that he scored the penalty he took.
Ante Budimir: SC
Mislav Orsic: SC
