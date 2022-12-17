Croatia was left with third place in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The European team once again showed its great mystique to play this type of tournament and defeated Morocco by a score of 2-1 to keep this place. In just six participations in World Cup tournaments, the ‘Vatreni’ have achieved two third places and one second place, a distinction that no other team in the world can boast.
This was the performance of the Croatian players in their important victory over Morocco in the duel to define the third and fourth place of the tournament:
Dominik Likakovic (8): They say that a great team is built from the back to the front. The goalkeeper had a great performance throughout the tournament and this afternoon he was important again, with his saves, to achieve an important result.
Josip Stanisic (7): The Bayern Munich right-back looked solid in defense and was added up front when he had a chance. He had a successful performance.
Josko Gvardiol (8): Without a doubt, the very young central defender of RB Leipzig has been one of the great revelations of the tournament. The 20-year-old defender is a beast in defense and also adds very well up front. He opened the scoring at minute 7.
Ivan Perisic (8): The Tottenham player is one of Croatia’s experienced elements and had a specific weight throughout the tournament. He this afternoon he assisted the first goal.
Luka Modric (7): The Croatian captain said goodbye to the World Cup showing, as always, a version full of sacrifice, intensity and great talent. The Real Madrid midfielder continues to make history.
Matthew Kovacic (8): He had a great physical wear and tear and was very precise in the circulation of the ball and the recovery. He was the perfect partner for Modric in midfield.
Mislav Orsik (9): He was the best player on the pitch. Not only because of the winning goal, in general, his contribution on the left wing was outstanding. He was always sharp.
Andrej Kramaric (6): He had an acceptable performance while he was on the pitch, but at 61 he had to be replaced by Nikola Vlasic due to injury. He left the field in tears.
Lovro Majer (6): It was the weakest thing in Croatia in today’s duel. He did not look connected or deep and he left his place at minute 66 for Mario Pasalic to enter.
Marco Livaja (6): Had an opportunity to score and missed. He assisted Orsic to make it 2-1. He did not have much prominence and went to 66.
Changes
Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic and Bruno Petkovic: There is not much to say about the three changes for Croatia. They came in to refresh the team, helped accompany the game and did not have much more impact on the development of the game.
#Croatian #players #victory #Morocco
Leave a Reply