The selection of Brazil He got his ticket to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. In a game that was stuck and with few emotions, and with a squad of substitutes from the South Americans, the Brazilians fell surprisingly and at the last moment by a score of 1-0 against Cameroon, with a solo goal from the African Aboubakar, who left goalkeeper Ederson standing.
Coach Tite decided to send the substitute team to face the last game of the group stage, after having tied their pass to the next round from the game against Serbia, which cost them dearly and they suffered the unexpected setback before all the odds.
Here we present you how each of the Brazilian players performed in this match.
1. Ederson (10): Goalie Ederson started this game. Although it seems strange to be second goalkeeper due to the abilities below the three sticks of the Brazilian goalkeeper. He made good saves to the attacks of the African team. Shortly before the end of the first half, he saved the team from him, when Cameroon was on the verge of opening the scoring. Nothing could be done in Aboubakar’s goal.
2. Alex Telles (9): Good sweeps made by Alex Telles. He won the ball in one-on-ones and was a timing player, arriving on time for plays. In the complementary part he suffered a strong impact in a collision with a rival player, fortunately, he did not go any further. He got out of change.
3.Gleison Bremer (9): One of the most discreet but compliant. He arrived on time for the plays, and barely at the start of the second half, he put in an accurate header to prevent the ball from going towards the goal.
4. Eder Militaro (7): Very revolutionized in the party. He arrived late to the plays and this caused him to be painted yellow just after minute 6 ‘of the game.
5. Daniel Alves (7): The Pumas player was the starter and the captain in what will be his last World Cup. The experienced footballer shot in some set pieces, although with little luck.
6. Fred (8): He was one of the most active in the entire game. He was running minute 1 ‘and had already made himself felt on the pitch thanks to his speed. However, at times he found himself failing to lose balls, the same ones that caused Cameroon to drop. He left exchange for Guimaraes.
7. Fabinho (9): An authentic wall in the middle sector of the field. On several occasions he was seen putting order and distributing the game with short passes, initiating the Brazilian attacks.
8. Rodrygo (10): He made good ball receptions. On several occasions he was encouraged to hit the ball from medium distance looking to hurt Cameroon’s goal. He won heads up against Kunde. Due to his ability, he was one of the most beaten in the entire game. He got out of change.
9. Anthony (10): Undoubtedly, one of the most skilled in Brazil. Without major inconvenience he could be the undisputed starter. He made pipes, showed off his speed, used dribbles and caused Tolo to take the preventive card after 5 minutes. He left the field at minute 78′.
10. Gabriel Martinelli (10): At minute 13′ he had one of the clearest goals of the game, taking advantage of a good cross and finishing off with a header, although goalkeeper Devis Eppasy made a good save. Most of the balls went through his feet to give them distribution. The best player from Brazil in this game.
11. Gabriel Jesus (8): The opportunities that the speedy attacker had were few. Throughout the match he was well covered by the African defenders. He was uncomfortable on the field and could not make a difference.
Changes
Everton Rivero (6): He entered for Rodrygo. He immediately became participatory, asking for the ball and repeatedly looking for the rival goal. Although as the minutes went by he was disappearing in the game.
Bruno Guimaraes (9): He went onto the pitch at minute 55′ to rest his teammate Fred. He made a good team with Jesús and was seen serving balls. He was encouraged to hit him from medium distance, although with little luck. At minute 83 ‘he was about to open the scoring, although his shot was deflected by the defender.
Peter (5): He entered to replace Gabriel Jesús. Little was shown on the field of play, only slight sparks that did not go to major.
Marquinhos (9): It was the first change for Tite entering the field of play at minute 54′, substituting Telles. He did things well, and did his best to prevent the free passage of the Cameroonian players. At minute 99′, a clear miss in front of the goal, which was the action of the tie.
Raphinha (9): He went onto the field at minute 78′ for Antony. He faced up, took the ball and took advantage of his speed, although he was seen repeatedly gorging himself on the ball and losing balls.
