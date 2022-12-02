Coach Tite decided to send the substitute team to face the last game of the group stage, after having tied their pass to the next round from the game against Serbia, which cost them dearly and they suffered the unexpected setback before all the odds.

Here we present you how each of the Brazilian players performed in this match.

CAMEROON BEATS BRAZIL!!!🇨🇲 Cameroon beats Brazil but they are knocked out of the World Cup.❌ THEY BEAT THE FAVORITE.🤯 pic.twitter.com/fy3xTChkj6 — FAN10 (@I’mFan10) December 2, 2022

Bruno Guimaraes (9): He went onto the pitch at minute 55′ to rest his teammate Fred. He made a good team with Jesús and was seen serving balls. He was encouraged to hit him from medium distance, although with little luck. At minute 83 ‘he was about to open the scoring, although his shot was deflected by the defender.

Peter (5): He entered to replace Gabriel Jesús. Little was shown on the field of play, only slight sparks that did not go to major.

Marquinhos (9): It was the first change for Tite entering the field of play at minute 54′, substituting Telles. He did things well, and did his best to prevent the free passage of the Cameroonian players. At minute 99′, a clear miss in front of the goal, which was the action of the tie.

Raphinha (9): He went onto the field at minute 78′ for Antony. He faced up, took the ball and took advantage of his speed, although he was seen repeatedly gorging himself on the ball and losing balls.