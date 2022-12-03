The Qatar World Cup reaches the knockout stages, where everything is at stake and only one can remain. In the first match of the round of 16 we have been able to enjoy a great football match between the Netherlands and the United States, and despite the fact that the result has been as expected, we have seen a selection Oranje very solvent whose game can surprise anyone. The Netherlands managed to prevail 3-1 and now awaits a rival in the quarterfinals, while the United States leaves giving a good image and with a promising generation that can cause people to talk in the next World Cup. Let’s go with the scores of the players:
Noppert (7): He conceded a goal but had several outstanding actions on several of the occasions created by the Americans.
timber (7): He was very well accompanied by Aké and Van Dijk, but he was also solvent at the back, avoiding some attacks from the right.
Van Dijk (8): He was the leader of the team and a bolt in defense. He was also successful with the ball at his feet.
Ake (8): Great game by the young defense who avoided several rival counters thanks to his physical strength and forcefulness.
Dumfries (8): He scored the peace of mind just as the United States seemed to wake up and also helped the team a lot on defense.
DeRoon (7): The game prevented him from showing off but he did a priceless job without the ball, and he was also successful in the plays that required it.
From Jong (7): More should be demanded of the Barça player, but even so he was important in the team and had several outstanding actions.
Blind (8): He scored the second goal that allowed the team to feel comfortable and was also a wild card in defense and attack on the left.
Klassen (6): He was substituted and didn’t have much of an impact, but he still worked well for the team.
Depay (9): The player was the best of the game and in addition to the goal he was very successful in dribbling and key passes that created a lot of danger.
Gakpo (7): He was a good partner for Depay and had some good chances to score, but couldn’t do it.
DeLigt (6): He came out to tie the result and was expeditious behind.
Turners (5): The American goalkeeper conceded 3 goals but it could have been more if he did not make some decisive saves.
Dest (5): He was not as successful as in previous games and was substituted in the second half.
Zimmermann (4): He was surpassed by Depay on several occasions and could not stop the game Oranje.
Ream (5): He did not make many mistakes, but he did not have a decisive performance either to prevent the attacks of the Dutch.
Robinson (6): He was the best behind despite being a winger, but he couldn’t avoid the debacle.
Musah (7): He had a good game both with the ball and in defense, but it was insufficient to make a difference.
Adams (5): He was very absent and surpassed by the midfielders of the Netherlands.
Mckennie (4): He was erratic and was substituted in the second half to bring on a striker.
Weah (5): He hardly contributed to the team and despite the result, the American coach decided to put him on the bench.
Ferreira (4): He missed some clear chances that could have given the Americans hope.
Pulisic (6): He had an impact on the game and created danger but was overshadowed by the Oranje central defenders.
Wright (6): He played a few minutes but was able to score, which makes you think he should have come on earlier.
