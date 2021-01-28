What a weather carousel! A distinctive air mass boundary is laid over Germany. Weather experts warn of heavy snowfall and chaos. But there is also a thaw alarm.

The weather in Germany promises extreme winter capers.

The German weather service (DWD) has an official storm warning issued before a severe thaw.

(DWD) has an official issued before a severe thaw. But snow chaos and heavy snowfalls are also popular.

Munich – The weather in Germany is tense: one is forming across Germany distinctive air mass limit, warns German Weather Service (DWD). This border extends from the Münsterland to the Upper Palatinate. And according to the DWD weather experts, it only moves on Saturday to the south. The weather map looks “colorful”, tweeted the DWD.

Heavy snowfall – up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow falls here

Such weather conditions are tough, especially on the border between warm and cold air. “The warm air has a lot more water with it than the cold air could even carry. And the cold air close to the ground ensures new snowfalls. This is also called a Countercurrent“, Explains meteorologist Jan Schenk von The Weather Channel. In Bremen, Hanover, Dresden or Braunschweig there are quantities of up to 20 centimeters inside. So watch out! “It is the most striking weather situation that is ahead of us this winter,” says the weather frog.

Weather in Germany: The next snow roller is rolling in – winter is coming back

in the south and in the center the DWD is currently warning severe thaw. Mild and humid air flows into the southwest. In addition, heavy rains are approaching. in the Black Forest and in Alpine region arises "Storm-like thaw" with outflow volumes of up to 1.6 liters in stowage positions up to 1.8 liters. There is a risk of flooding! First on small streams and then later on larger rivers.

and in the the DWD is currently warning . Mild and humid air flows into the southwest. In addition, heavy rains are approaching. in the and in arises with outflow volumes of up to 1.6 liters in stowage positions up to 1.8 liters. There is a risk of flooding! First on small streams and then later on larger rivers. in the north and east opposes it Cold air by. Heavy snowfall is popular from East Westphalia to southern Lower Saxony to Vogtland and northeast Bavaria, sometimes as stronger Wet snowfall. The permanent snowfall starts on Friday morning and lasts until Saturday.

Weather in Germany: is winter back in Germany this weekend?

On Saturday the snowfall will then move further south! But the “snow roller from the north is running out of air”, suspects weather expert Jung. From the Eifel to Franconia, the snow line pushes itself from the north, according to the DWD. It then also starts to snow again in the Alps.

“Such an air mass limit is extreme when it comes to the potential for surprises,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather portal wetter.net. At the beginning of the new week, in his opinion, the weather situation is still completely unclear. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

