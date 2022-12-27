Gignac’s signing by the Tigres marked an era not only for the UANL team, but for the entire Liga MX. The Frenchman has become the best footballer in the club’s history and one of the best, by far the best, foreigner who has arrived in national football. That being the case and after the success established with the now 36-year-old veteran, the cats have tried to double the dose for the moment without success.
The royal team understands that Gignac’s time is closer to ending every day, which is why they chose to close the signing of the world champion in Russia 2018, Florian Thauvin, a personal friend of André and who seemed destined to take over the post. of the scorer of the Tigers. However, this signing has been a complete failure as the former Marseille has not performed well and now he is closer to leaving the club than seeking revenge.
From France they report that Olympique de Marseille is willing to repatriate the player and that is why they could put a loan offer on the Tigers table for the next 6 months and a purchase obligation for the summer market. The cats have not A decision has still been made regarding Florian’s future, however, the latest information states that for Diego Cocca, the Frenchman is an expendable piece and he will not oppose his departure as long as a good replacement arrives.
#Thauvin #closer #leaving #Tigres
Leave a Reply