From: Vivian Werg

As a wedding guest, you should stay away from some colors © Lev Dolgachov/ Imago

Weddings are beautiful – but not when you’re dressed wrong. Which colors you as a wedding guest should rather keep your hands off.

Munich – If you are invited to a wedding, the initial joy is often followed by headaches about what to wear for the special occasion. Because: a wrong outfit not only attracts unwanted attention, but can ruin the whole day.

In principle, the wedding dress code is: The guests must not steal the show from the bridal couple. It is well known that white is the bride’s color and reserved for her alone. But what about other colors?

No-go at the wedding: why the color red is not welcomed

There is probably nothing worse than a wedding embarrassment. According to Lifestyle Magazine wmn.de a red look attracts too much attention, so the color is frowned upon at a wedding. In color psychology, the signal color is considered self-confident, seductive and, as studies have found, it is also particularly attractive to men. In order not to offend the bride, it is better to keep your hands off the color. According to the lifestyle magazine, if you don’t want to do without the color completely, you can pick up the color in the accessories, for example.

For a few years, there has been a trend towards nude tones and creamy beige in the colors of wedding dresses. Many brides therefore often rely on the delicate shades. To make sure you don’t make a mistake, guess vogue.de to discuss this with the bride beforehand or to do without these colors altogether. Very light pastels could also be fatal in evening photos – they could look like a white dress. But fortunately, the color palette still offers enough leeway to choose a suitable color as a wedding guest. (Vivian Werg)