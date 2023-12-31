Home page World

Lennart Schwenck

At the end of the year, some people swear by red underwear and grapes. Others avoid doing laundry. What are these New Year's Eve traditions all about?

Kassel – The end of the year is approaching, and with New Year's Eve the strange customs come to the table. For example, in some European countries, including Italy, Spain and France, it is common to wear red underwear. But what is behind this unusual tradition?

Red underwear for love and happiness

The need, red underwear on New Year's Eve The goal of wearing it is to have luck and success in the coming year – especially in love. However, there are a few rules to follow to guarantee happiness: The red underwear must be a gift, may only be worn for the first time on New Year's Eve and must be thrown away on New Year's Day. Even though this is not particularly sustainable, people seem to be willing to do a lot for happiness in love.

The origin of this custom is not clear, but one theory is that it dates back to the Roman Empire, where red underwear was considered a good luck charm. The color red also symbolizes luck and prosperity in China, and the tradition may have been brought to Italy from the Far East by Marco Polo in the 13th century.

It's better not to take any risks: Why you should avoid doing laundry between the years

Another curious custom says that one… Don't do laundry between Christmas and New Year's Eve should. This superstition goes back to the so-called rough nights, which occur between Christmas and January 6th, the longest nights of the year. Originally a pagan custom, the tradition has persisted in many families for generations.

According to popular belief, washing or hanging laundry during these mystical nights could have disastrous consequences. White linen sheets are said to be stolen and turned into shrouds, while ghosts could become entangled in the hanging laundry, putting women in danger. It is therefore important to wait until after the rough nights to do laundry.

New Year's Eve custom at midnight: Twelve grapes for twelve wishes

Another curious custom especially widespread in Spain involves eating twelve grapes at midnight. This custom is said to bring prosperity and luck in the new year. Each of the twelve grapes represents a wish for each month of the coming year.

Originally created as a satirical campaign against the bourgeoisie in 1882, the tradition has continued to develop. Today there is only 36 seconds left to eat all twelve grapes, and those who manage to do so are said to have good luck and success in the new year. The campaign was originally intended to mock class differences, but today the grapes represent abundance and prosperity. (ls)