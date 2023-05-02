Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

Split

Anyone who regularly wakes up at the same time at night or has trouble falling asleep could find the solution to the problem in the Chinese organ clock.

Kassel – awake again at the same hour? And have you tried everything to finally be able to sleep through the night? The Chinese organ clock could help. Because according to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), each organ has its own rest and work phases. Each organ is particularly active and full of energy for two hours, while twelve hours later it experiences an energy low – and that represents the organ clock.

awake at night? The so-called “organ clock” could be to blame © Andrey Popov/imago

Goodbye sleep problems: the Chinese organ clock can relieve discomfort

In flow with the body: The Chinese organ clock can help to be in tune to live with the natural rhythm. In this way, complaints are alleviated and one’s own well-being is increased. The reason for sleep disorders can also come to light in this way. Influencing the organs works particularly well in the respective energy phase, i.e. when the organ is most active, like the Carstens Foundation, a charitable foundation for health, explained. Not only can this help with sleep — the internal clock can also be associated with symptoms such as headaches to be linked.

Ten tips that will help you never sleep badly again View photo gallery

what happens when So you can use the organ clock for your sleep

Like the normal clock, the Chinese organ clock runs for 24 hours and always assigns the period of two hours to the corresponding organ. Anyone who wakes up at night can find out which organ is responsible, they say Carstens Foundation:

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Circuit: The body slowly goes into rest mode. According to the Chinese organ clock, this phase is assigned to the pericardium (heart sac). The pericardium was the protector of heart energy for the ancient Chinese. It is the optimal time for friends and family, but also for self-care, relaxation and co.

The body slowly goes into rest mode. According to the Chinese organ clock, this phase is assigned to the pericardium (heart sac). The pericardium was the protector of heart energy for the ancient Chinese. It is the optimal time for friends and family, but also for self-care, relaxation and co. 9pm to 11pm – Triple Warmer: It is not assigned to any specific organ, the “triple heater”, but coordinates energy circuits. During this period, blood pressure and pulse drop, the digestive organs go into the recovery phase – this means: It’s best not to eat heavy food here, but rather go inside and let your feelings and thoughts flow. Relaxation and meditation go very well together.

It is not assigned to any specific organ, the “triple heater”, but coordinates energy circuits. During this period, blood pressure and pulse drop, the digestive organs go into the recovery phase – this means: It’s best not to eat heavy food here, but rather go inside and let your feelings and thoughts flow. Relaxation and meditation go very well together. 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Gallbladder: Bedtime! Cortisol secretion is shut down, causing the body to relax and become tired. The metabolism slows down and vital functions such as heart rate, blood pressure and temperature are reduced. The perfect bedtime base. According to the organ clock, the bile is running at full speed and forms bile, which is responsible for digesting fat the next day. Since the digestion has already shut down, heavy and fatty food should be avoided beforehand. Anyone who did it anyway is lying awake now. Tip: A hot water bottle below the right costal arch can strengthen the bile.

Bedtime! Cortisol secretion is shut down, causing the body to relax and become tired. The metabolism slows down and vital functions such as heart rate, blood pressure and temperature are reduced. The perfect bedtime base. According to the organ clock, the bile is running at full speed and forms bile, which is responsible for digesting fat the next day. Since the digestion has already shut down, heavy and fatty food should be avoided beforehand. Anyone who did it anyway is lying awake now. A hot water bottle below the right costal arch can strengthen the bile. 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Liver: Like you (hopefully) most of your organs are deeply dormant. While the body’s performance is at its lowest point, the liver is now in its element. It does detoxification work and breaks down substances such as alcohol or nicotine. Anyone who is awake now has probably put too much work on the liver: alcohol, nicotine, eating too much or an unhealthy lifestyle in general are noticeable. Tip: Nettle tea can support the liver. But others too Tips help to detoxify the liver.

Like you (hopefully) most of your organs are deeply dormant. While the body’s performance is at its lowest point, the liver is now in its element. It does detoxification work and breaks down substances such as alcohol or nicotine. Anyone who is awake now has probably put too much work on the liver: alcohol, nicotine, eating too much or an unhealthy lifestyle in general are noticeable. Nettle tea can support the liver. But others too Tips help to detoxify the liver. 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Lungs: According to the organ clock, the lungs are particularly active in the early morning hours and carry out their cleaning processes. In order to support the functions of the lungs, it is best to sleep with the window open or to ventilate the room well before going to sleep. If sleep is interrupted anyway, it could be due to problems with the lungs. Frequent coughing at this time is an additional indicator. Tip: Herbal pillows with licorice or ginger roots can soothe the bronchi.

According to the organ clock, the lungs are particularly active in the early morning hours and carry out their cleaning processes. In order to support the functions of the lungs, it is best to sleep with the window open or to ventilate the room well before going to sleep. If sleep is interrupted anyway, it could be due to problems with the lungs. Frequent coughing at this time is an additional indicator. Herbal pillows with licorice or ginger roots can soothe the bronchi. 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Colon: The body slowly wakes up and releases the hormone cortisol. Now that the colon is in its energy phase, having a bowel movement now is a good sign. Tip: A glass of lukewarm water and a short walk helps with detoxification work and wakes you up.

In addition to the Chinese organ clock, enough exercise, a regular sleep rhythm, easily digestible dinner and a cool sleep temperature also help for healthy sleep. Also certain mistakes in sleeping should be avoided.