“The sower has opened up the whole earth, because then the wheat blooms”. A young guide describes the painting to an elementary school class visiting Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome Vincent Van Gogh he painted in Arles, Holland, in 1888, which rose to the headlines last November 4 for being smeared by three climate activists. Four days after the action, the protective glass was cleaned and “the Sower” returned to its place, in the corridors of the historic building in Piazza Venezia, alongside the other 50 works that tell the life of the painter and the passages of the letters that Van Gogh sent to his brother Theo over the course of his career. “There is now ancient gold in all things”, he wrote to tell the story of the yellow and colors of the Dutch countryside which in June return to take on the appearance of summer. The guide compares the impressionist version of 1888 with one of the first ones that Van Gogh produced in Essen, the Dutch village surrounded by potato fields where, in its realist phase, depicts its first sowerincluded in the exhibition collection.

“The birds are the only glimmer of realism that we find in the work”, explains the woman again. “What does Van Gogh have to do with the climate?” Asks a visitor. Her name is Raffaela, is 29 years old and comes from Cava dei Tirreni. She took a three-hour bus to Rome and paid an 18 euro ticket to see the exhibition. In front of the “Sower” she tries to take a picture of a friend, who is wearing a T-shirt with another Van Gogh painting. “I don’t understand why they threw the soup on it, it’s a useless thing that ruins the painting, what a usefulness ha? ”, he adds. Opinion shared also by two museum security officers, who are between 70 and 80 years old: “Why do you come to protest here? Not only is it useless but I just don’t care, ”says one of them.

According to the militants of “Last generation“, The movement that has been talking about itself for at least six months by blocking the Rome ring road, throwing soups on paintings or smearing the windows of Eni stores, instead, the Impressionist fields of the museum have to do with the climate, because if it were born in 2050 Van Gogh could not have painted them. “That painting represents a sower, a farmer, and is linked to the fact that environmental disasters, droughts, floods, are taking away the possibility of growing food. We should be angry about the permanent disaster we are causing to the environment, that politics is not protecting us, and not about dirty glass. Be angry for that, not for the Sower, ”he says to TPI Björkone of the three girls who threw the vegetable soup on the painting, pulled it out of the small pouch with which she entered the museum as a simple visitor, then with the other two activists, Ismaela and Laurathrew it on the glass and waited to be identified.

She received a clearance from the police headquarters to leave Rome and return to her city, Padua, and is now registered in the register of suspects for “deterioration, disfigurement, soiling and illicit use of cultural or landscape assets”, a crime for which a sentencing from two to five years. But the danger she feels looming over the planet is stronger than the threat she feels to herself. “The thought of a possible punishment is not nice, but compared to not having to eat anymore or having to escape from a desertified Italy it is a lesser evil”, she says. She studied philosophy and stopped her studies to devote herself body and soul to protest actions against climate inaction, but if she could go back to university she would probably choose Cultural Heritage. “We knew there was protective glass and for that too we chose that painting. With our gesture we did not want to hit art, on the contrary: the cultural heritage sector will be among the first to suffer from environmental disasters, because when the priorities will be eating and drinking, or water that is not available, when there will be less resources, you can’t even go to the museum. If we want to protect art, we have to think about protecting our lives, ”she continues.

She is petite, has short black hair, wears eyeglasses and a pendant that hangs over a purple turtleneck. She doesn’t look like a radical activist who wants to destroy buildings and shop windows, but a young scholar. She is wearing fall colors, has baggy pants and sneakers. As she speaks she smiles, sometimes lowers her gaze, or plays with the sleeves of her sweater to collect her thoughts. You began to take an interest in the climate emergency at school, participating in the movement of Fridays for Futurebut over time he realized that parading through the streets would no longer be enough to produce significant changes.

“For me the Fridays for Future they do a great job of raising awareness, when they were born they really helped to bring the issue to the center of attention, but politics really has very few years to make decisions and counter the climate emergency, and since change must be rapid, making demonstrations is no longer so effective “, points out. What unites the militants of the group, born from the union of climate activists who were part of other movements, is the faith in the effectiveness of civil disobedience, which they believe is the most powerful weapon “to put pressure on the government and politics” . The network has about a hundred activists throughout Italy, and for now it is present in seven cities: Padua, Viareggio, Milan, Rome, Venice, Florence and Pavia, with the intention of extending also to Sicily, Calabria and other regions. of the South. The requests they make to the government are three: stop reactivation of coal-fired power plants by 2025agreement taken under COP26, to stop new natural gas extraction projects and activate by at least 2023 20GW of wind and solar energy.

But they are convinced that to carry out their claims and stimulate legislative changes it is more effective to block traffic and provoke a reaction from the opinion than to protest in front of Palazzo Chigi. Word of Martin Luther King. “The sociology of change says that moving towards the powerful is the last step in a non-violent revolution, which takes years. Demonstrations in which you hang a banner in front of the “palaces of power” happen every day and we don’t know “, he observes Michele, one of the Last Generation organizers. He is 27 years old and has left a career in teaching and a life in an agricultural community on Monte Rosa to move to Rome, “where the media is concentrated and messages can be taken to hostile places where they must reach”. He does not define himself as an activist, but “a citizen in support of the requests of the Last Generation”. A novel by Bruno Arpaia, which describes the deserted Italy of 2060, from which the protagonist of the story is forced to emigrate. “But in Scandinavian countries, where drought has not yet destroyed the earth – says Michele – there are guns drawn and not everyone can enter”.