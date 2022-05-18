Oaxaca.- Through social networks they exhibited a taxi driver from Santa Cruz Amilpas, in Oaxaca, for verbally assaulting a couple of female passengers.

“Then they say why they kill them”says the taxi driver to the female passengers. The Oaxaca Public Security Secretariat canceled the driver’s license and imposed a financial penalty.

The taxi driver was arrested by elements of the State Road Police, accused of gender violence and the authorities determined that he has to pay 350 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA), which are equivalent to 96.22 pesos each, being a total of 33 thousand 677 Mexican pesosin addition to the fact that he will not be able to continue driving taxis.

The head of the Secretary of Public Security, Dalia Baños reported on the cancellation and the sanction against the taxi driver.

Social media users commented on the video. “That is why we are as we are“.

“They should also give protection to affected women. This guy is a potential violator, he is capable of anything.