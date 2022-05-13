New Lion.- mario escobar condemned that has been leaked in media the results of the second autopsy performed on her daughter Debanhi Susana and accused the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León of corruption for having handed over to the media the results entrusted to them so that they could be studied in the case.

This was stated by Mario Escobar in a video entitled “MAY 12, 2022 FILTRATIONS 2ND AUTOPSY”, published on his personal YouTube account where he confirmed the veracity of the information leaked by the newspaper El País and criticized the coverage by the media. of communication, particularly that of the journalist Azucena Uresti who also spread the report.

“I want to make it known that it is a huge shame, I feel very offended. I with all due care and respect for the process of my daughter Debanhi Susana, who confirms and continues to confirm that they killed her, who confirms that the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office is involved in this”Mario Escobar mentioned around the Prosecutor’s Office.

Likewise, he accused the journalist Azucena Uresti of leaking the information and presenting it in a primetime newscast despite the fact that they have always characterized themselves “for being a good driver,” and suggested a possible relationship between the Milenio group and the Prosecutor’s Office to have access to the case.

“That Milenio company is for something, I think it’s her. They have that information, I don’t know how much they pay, I don’t know how much they charge, I don’t know what the Prosecutor’s Office is doing. I trusted that they were going to do things right, they were afraid. And I tell the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. That’s why they don’t believe them, because they are corrupt,” Mario added.

Due to the above, Debanhi’s father demanded a purge in the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, including the high command and all those related to the leak of his daughter’s autopsy.

“As a good friend once said, ‘stairs are cleaned from top to bottom.’ I want the people who are leaking that information to have their ‘head’, for them to leave and get out of here. Because they don’t deserve to be people who are profiting from the people of Nuevo León,” Mario Escobar finished.