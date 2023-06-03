Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

The popularity values ​​​​of the traffic light around Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz are in the basement. The AfD benefits. © Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/dpa//Screenshot ARD (Montage/as)

The AfD achieves record values ​​in polls, while the traffic light is unpopular like never before. Are both related? Why are the right now so strong?

Munich – If there were a federal election on Sunday, almost one in five would vote for the AfD. According to current polls, the right-wing populists are 18 to 19 percent. On par with the chancellor party SPD, well ahead of the Greens. The AfD is the strongest force in three eastern German states where important elections will be held next year. In addition, increase Merkur.de– Information the membership numbers. More members join the AfD every month, around 500 each in April and May alone. Why is the current AfD soaring? There is no single reason, rather several factors play a role. An attempt at an explanation.

Dissatisfaction with the traffic light

According to surveys, the majority of the population is critical of traffic light work. Satisfaction with the Scholz government recently fell to an all-time low. 79 percent are less or not at all satisfied with the traffic light. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja attributed the AfD’s overall success to the federal government’s “leaderless chaos policy”, party colleague Philipp Amthor to the “awful federal government”. But the Union also plays a role. “The so-called center opens up space to the right by taking over parts of the positions,” criticized Ates Gürpinar, deputy leader of the left. in conversation with the Frankfurter Rundschau.

New heating law and anger at the Greens

Above all, when it comes to the bickering about the heating law, according to surveys, the citizens lack perspective. Legal architect Robert Habeck got particularly into trouble. “Habeck is the new Merkel for the AfD,” explained the political advisor Johannes Hillje at ntv. “Habeck is the new central enemy of the AfD.” And probably also from their supporters. Keywords such as “woke madness” and “green re-education” are used in social media groups close to the AfD.

Disappointment in “politics”

In any case, many AfD supporters seem frustrated by the political actors in the country. In the ARD Deutschlandtrend, 67 percent of AfD sympathizers stated that they voted for the party because they were “disappointed with the other parties”. A third is therefore “convinced of the AfD”. That means: The self-proclaimed alternative for Germany benefits less from its own program than from the poor approval ratings of others.

migration policy

The number of refugees to Germany has recently increased, and some municipalities are facing major burdens. For months they demanded more money from the federal government before a refugee summit led by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) caused disillusionment. There is financial support, but the municipalities are still disappointed and not taken seriously. The AfD benefits from the unfavorable image that the traffic light gives on the migration issue. Migration is a key issue for right-wing populists – and their voters. 65 percent stated in the “Deutschlandtrend” that they would opt for the AfD because of migration policy. Energy and climate policy (47 percent) and the economy (43 percent) follow at some distance. So it’s also about inflation.

inflation

“The worse things are in Germany, the better for the AfD.” This sentence comes from former AfD press spokesman Christian Lüth. The population feels the effects of the war (including the Corona aftermath) in their wallets every day. The federal government has so far found no concrete answer to the inflation-related financial hardship of the people in the country. If you look at other European countries, the inflation rate is sometimes lower.

The AfD upswing began in autumn 2022 when inflation was at a record high. It has fallen recently and the federal government is not the sole culprit for the high prices. Nevertheless, high prices and the associated poorer social situation in the country are likely to have favored the AfD upswing.

New topic Ukraine war

The AfD started out as a euro-critical party and then became increasingly radical. In addition to the major migration issue, there were always phases in which the AfD expanded its profile, for example in the Corona policy (in which the AfD, by the way, initially pushed for more measures before switching to the relaxation camp). The current major situation is called the Ukraine War.

Here the AfD positions itself clearly against the course of the federal government and the Union. No sanctions, closeness to Russia, negotiations. “We have a unique selling point,” summed up party leader Tino Chrupalla on ZDF. “Unlike the others, we say: The sanctions do not harm Russia, but our own people. They drive up inflation.” The left may see things similarly in parts, but seems to be able to score less with it than the AfD.

It is clear that the vast majority of the population supports the federal government’s Ukraine policy. The AfD (again) catches up with those who don’t feel heard.

It remains to be seen to what extent the AfD can catalyze the current mood swing. Polls are not election results. There will be next year. In 2024, Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia will elect a new state parliament. The AfD could precede all three state parliaments as the strongest force. (as)