After the failure of the World Cup, the American team will be re-founded in view of the Games. Edwards and a few others will remain with coach Kerr. Are several stars like Curry and Durant on the way?

Failure has served. A team that was supposed to bring the US national team back to the top of the world sadly leaves the scene in a world championship which, when the going got tough, became very complicated. The first alarm bells already against Montenegro, in the second phase, to then suffer two defeats that will remain well etched in Steve Kerr's memory with Lithuania and Germany, interspersed with the walk against Italy. But the knockout suffered in the semifinal against a more physical, more aggressive team with more attention under the basket, does nothing but photograph the limits of a team built with a precise identity by its puppeteer Grant Hill. Fewer centimeters under the basket, more versatility and athleticism, to try to excel in the open field. A bet that didn't pay off, however, and now Hill, Steve Kerr and the rest of the USA Basketball coaching staff will have to live with legitimate criticism for a group that will see radical changes in view of the Paris Olympics.

Arrogance — Even against an incredibly disciplined Germany on an offensive level, the American team paid duty on the rebound, giving Wagner and his teammates second chances in the series. A good dose of arrogance, seasoned with an approximation that greatly facilitated the task of a physical team like the German one, condemned Steve Kerr's troop. Going to play the World Cup without a real centre, with the exception of Walker Kessler, used with a dropper and often only in garbage time, and with not exactly devastating longs on the rebound, seemed like a risky move even in a Fiba competition without some big names very first-rate, such as Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Whoever should have made the difference in the frontline on a defensive level has struggled a lot, starting with the "defensive player of the year" in the NBA Jaren Jackson Jr. who in this World Cup averages a pittance of 2.9 rebounds, proving to be a a very different player than he can do in the NBA as a power forward, next to a physical center like Steven Adams.

Disappointment — Not even his backup Paolo Banchero (3.4 rebounds on average), with his ups and downs, has given important answers from this point of view, thus significantly limiting Team Usa's defense, which is not extraordinary at all. "Germany dominated us physically" bitterly underlines a devastating attacking Edwards in the semifinal, but with too many pauses in defence. After the bad defensive performance produced against Lithuania, the Stars and Stripes team did even worse in the semifinal, conceding 113 points in the end, the most in the history of Team USA between the World Cup and the Olympics. So also coach Kerr pays dues to his first experience on the American bench, going to join coaches like Larry Brown, Mike Krzyzewski and Gregg Popovich unable to win the title in their first FIBA ​​competition. The failure of this group will then naturally weigh heavily on the future choices of Grant Hill and the USA Basketball technical staff who will necessarily present themselves at the Paris Olympics with a profoundly renewed roster. Prominent stars who look at Paris 2024 as a "last dance" at Fiba level will most likely return, people like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, and the slip-ups of the world championship will also serve as a lesson in the construction phase of the roster for the next appointment international. Hard to think that more than a couple of elements seen in the Philippines, Edwards above all, will return with coach Kerr in Paris. The road to the French Olympics for Paolo Banchero himself, who in the next season will also have to put up with the "flexing" of his teammate in Orlando Franz Wagner, decisive in the match against the USA, at the moment appears decidedly uphill. Team USA has failed across the board and to return to dominate it will have to look in the mirror, admit the mistakes it made and change its strategy. However, several superstars should arrive to help the Hill-Kerr couple who will not want to miss in Paris.

September 8 – 10.10pm

