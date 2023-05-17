Red Bull, a record start

The first five rounds of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship have registered the domain of Red Bull RB19, masterfully designed by the team directed by Adrian Newey and brought – with ease – to victory by Max Verstappen (in Bahrain, Australia and in Miami) and by Sergio Perez (in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan). The Dutch and the Mexican have signed already four doubles, going on the run in both the drivers’ and constructors’ standings.

It is a question, numbers in hand, of the best start in the history of Red Bull, which beat the initial sprint of 2011, when Sebastian Vettel won four of the first five grands prix on the calendar.

Horner preaches calm

Red Bull’s top management has repeatedly kept a rather low profile in these first race weekends, underlining that they expect rival teams to recover in conjunction with the penalty in wind tunnel development time that the team will have to serve during the championship .

Interviewed by Financial Timesthe team principal Christian Horner talked about the possibility of win all races scheduled: “I think it’s a extremely difficult task. There are 23 races, some on street circuits, and even the weather could have its say on some occasions, for example at Silverstone.

Reliability, strategies and even luck could have their weight. For this reason thinking about winning all the races would be unimaginable. I’m here after winning the first five races of the year, for sure it’s the best start for us ever. Now we want to continue like this for as long as possible. But we will think race by race, without thinking that we can win all 23 ″.

…but he smiles thinking about the Mercedes B

Already from Imola some teams will bring the first substantial seasonal updates, with the hope of reversing the trend. Among these, the most eagerly awaited are certainly Ferrari and Mercedes, expected with a B version of the single-seater. “Things can always change”warned Horner, continuing: “We are entering the European season and there will be big packs of updates. If you believe what Mercedes says, they will bring a completely new car…”. The British manager, has though smile eloquently when asked if he himself believes in this Mercedes B: “I will not answer this question“, he replied slyly, concluding: “Ferrari will bring developments and the competition will be tighter. It’s very easy to get carried away by enthusiasm, but the updates will only converge the performance of the starting grid”.