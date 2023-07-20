Home page politics

The head of the British secret service explains why Putin was quick to pardon the Wagner boss Prigozhin and even invited him to tea days after the uprising.

Prague – The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was a traitor at the beginning of the uprising on June 24, but the Russian president pardoned him on the evening of the same day Wladimir Putin the leader of the rebellion. This is how Richard Moore, head of the British secret service MI6, describes the processes in the Kremlin – and explains why Putin had to act as he did.

War in Ukraine: MI6 boss makes surprising comments on Wagner uprising

The head of MI6 rarely makes speeches. On Wednesday (July 19) in Prague, at the British Embassy in Prague, Richard Moore made an exception and offered insight into the rationale that may have been behind Putin’s actions on the day of the Wagner uprising. “If you look at Putin’s behavior that day,” Moore said, “I think Prigozhin started out as a traitor at breakfast.” He was already pardoned at dinner and a few days later Putin invited him to tea, the intelligence chief said, according to a CNN report. Even for experts, it is difficult to interpret “who is in and who is out,” Moore admitted, referring to the Kremlin’s closest circles. Western secret services initially made statements about the mutiny Russia held back.

The British intelligence chief made it clear on Wednesday how shocking the weakness was that Putin showed that day. “He didn’t really resist Prigozhin,” Moore analyzes. The Kremlin chief had entered into a deal “to save his skin by enlisting the services of the Belarusian ruler” – an allusion to the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the conflict. Although the MI6 boss himself does not know what is going on in Putin’s head, he is certain that the Russian President has recognized “that in the state of Denmark – to quote Hamlet – something is deeply rotten and that he had to make this deal.” Moore did not provide any further details on what exactly the deal consisted of. The Wagner troops had their march on the Russian capital Moscow surprisingly broken off on the day of the uprising.

British intelligence chief on Wagner chief’s health

From the point of view of the British secret service, the Wagner group is currently not in the Ukraine war active, at least some of the mercenaries were probably in Belarus. When asked by the US news channel CNN whether Prigozhin was “alive and well”, Richard Moore stated that according to MI6 findings the Wagner boss was still “hanging around”. In an unverified video published on Telegram on Wednesday, Prigozhin himself welcomed the mercenaries of his private army in Belarus and thanked them for their service in Russia. “What is happening at the front is a disgrace that we don’t have to be a part of,” the private army commander hinted at the end of his troops’ combat missions in Ukraine. (Bettina Menzel)