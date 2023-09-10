Marisa Leo’s ex-boyfriend had been planning the crime for a week: the pain of the woman’s mother

These are days of great heartbreak and sadness that the family members of are now experiencing Marisa Leo, the young woman who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner. She had reported it, but for the sake of her daughter he had decided to withdraw it.

The mother and father are both of a certain age at the moment saddened and shocked from the grave loss they have suffered. Mauro Leothe victim’s brother has his sister’s little girl with him, but he knows what to say to her truth it won’t be easy at all.

He explained who Marisa was scared by the ex-partner and his possessive behavior. They told her to be careful, but you were still the father of her daughter. She also had a lot of difficulty telling her parents parents. The mother is now in pieces, but in explaining the situation she said:

Between May and June they got back together, for the love of the little girl. But the story didn’t work, he was still the same. No one imagined such a bad epilogue.

We had seen Angelo a few days ago, with the little girl. He seemed calm. They got back together for their daughter, but in July they broke up again. She left Marisa because of her behavior.

The investigations into Marisa Leo’s crime

Marisa lost her life on the evening of September 6th. Angelo Reina, her ex, deceived her by telling her to go and get her back Daughter on his farm. But the little girl was from great grandmother.

Once there, however, he took out a weapon and hit her in the back stomach. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old lost her life and after he left, he took his own life with the same rifle used to hit his wife.

From the investigation, investigators discovered that the man had been planning the crime since about a week. He had rented a car, which was found shortly afterwards, with the shots of the weapon found near his body.

Furthermore, a few weeks ago, he had also hired a private detective, to which he has lied. From what the newspaper reports The Republic, the gentleman is shocked by the epilogue of this story. In fact, after going to the police station, he told the officers: “Reina deceived me. She had asked me to follow her wife, but they were no longer together. And she had no other man. She just worked and was an excellent mother!”