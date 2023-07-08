KLima activists from “Fridays for Future” also occupied the Alt-Sachsenhausen car park in Frankfurt’s Sachsenhausen district on Saturday: A police spokesman confirmed that there were around 40 activists in and in front of the car park in the Sachsenhausen district. “Everything is quiet and the multi-storey car park is freely accessible.”

On Friday afternoon, Fridays for Future demonstrated in Frankfurt for a traffic turnaround. In an action prepared according to the initiators, up to 50 participants left the protest procession and stormed into the multi-storey car park on Walter-Kolb-Strasse.

A delivery van was waiting on the top deck of the parking garage of the local operating company PBG, which contained tents that the squatters then set up, as well as provisions such as water. 100 to 150 other demonstrators were still outside the parking garage and partially blocked the street.

PBG operates 32 large parking garages with 18,000 parking spaces in the city of Frankfurt. The company belongs to ABG Holding, the municipal housing and real estate group of the city of Frankfurt.

The climate activists from “Fridays for Future” intend to keep the parking garage occupied over the weekend to “create a space where you can discuss climate justice,” as one activist told the FAZ. The squatters want to organize workshops and discussions during this time. They are also planning a film screening and music. Visitors are welcome.







Late in the evening, the municipal car park operator company also gave its consent to the action, and the activists are allowed to stay on the parking deck until 12 noon on Sunday. The lower floors will remain open for parking.

On Friday afternoon, the activists initially barricaded the entrances and driveways to the multi-storey car park, which has around 400 parking spaces, with pallets and blocked the road for a long time. However, the spokeswoman said that they did not want to block the building and therefore chose the roof for the occupation.









“We want to live out our utopia of a car-free city center there,” said the young woman. These are just as much part of their demands as free local transport and the expansion of cycle paths and sidewalks. At least via the Twitter news service, individual Frankfurt city councilors also declared their support for the campaign.

The police are on site and, according to a spokesman, first got an impression of the situation and the intentions of the occupiers in the early evening. A spokesman said around 8:30 p.m. that the mood was peaceful.