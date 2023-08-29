Home page politics

Even before the G20 meeting, Erdogan wants to meet with Putin. There is a lot to talk about, but the main focus is on the grain agreement.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had indicated it during his visit to Hungary. he will Russia visit when given the opportunity. It is now certain that Erdogan will be his Russian counterpart Wladimir Putin meet soon in Sochi. The main focus is on a possible resumption of the grain agreement with Ukraine. “The President will travel to Sochi,” the spokesman for the ruling AKP party confirmed the planned trip.

The date should now be set. “Erdogan could potentially travel to Russia on September 8 before traveling to India for the G20 summit in New Delhi,” writes journalist Firat Kozok Bloomberg News on the short message service “X” (formerly Twitter).

Russia is building a nuclear power plant in Turkey

The topic of the grain agreement is important for Erdogan because it can strengthen his international reputation, says Arif Asalioglu, director of the “Mirnas International Institute” in Moscowin conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA. However, there are other important points that Erdogan would like to discuss with his Russian counterpart. “Another topic is the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The construction of the nuclear power plant is progressing more slowly than expected.” In addition, both countries want the Türkiye expand to a gas hub.

Türkiye is to become a natural gas center

During Erdogan’s last visit to Hungary, Budapest indicated that it would buy more Russian gas through the Turkstream gas pipeline. A statement from Hungary said it intends to increase the amount of gas purchased through the natural gas distribution center to be built between Moscow and Ankara, scientist Asalioglu said.

Erdogan could travel to the G20 summit strengthened

At the forthcoming summit G20 on September 9th and 10th a positive course of talks with Putin will strengthen Erdogan’s hand. “Erdoğan wants to go to the G20 summit with a full suitcase. He wants to say: I have the opportunity to continue talks with Putin, the grain corridor and peace talks can be implemented with me,” Asalioglu said.

Moscow wants Turkish soldiers withdrawn from Syria

However, there are also problems between Russia and Turkey. Both Damascus and Moscow want the Turkish military Syria leaves. “The Syrian ruler Assad has tied a meeting with Erdogan to these conditions,” says the Moscow scientist. Only recently there have been explosions near Turkish military bases in Aleppo and Idlib. While Turkey is effectively the gateway to the West, Erdogan is also dependent on Putin. Above all, Turkey remains dependent on Russian energy supplies.