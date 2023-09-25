Home page politics

Split

Election poster of SMER party leader Robert Fico in Bratislava, Slovakia. © Vaclav Salek/Imago

On September 30th, Slovaks will elect a new parliament early. The political leadership in Bratislava is firmly on the side of its neighbor Ukraine – at least so far.

The night of October 1st will be a restless one for those responsible in Brussels and Kiev, but also in Moscow. Then the votes from the early parliamentary elections will be counted in Slovakia. If the polls are confirmed, the elections in the small country with five million inhabitants could bring about a change of direction that the West would not like.

The bourgeois camp, which has been in power in Bratislava for four years, and President Zuzana Čaputová, are firmly on the side of their Ukrainian neighbors. At the beginning of the Russian attack, there was a wave of solidarity among the population with the tens of thousands of refugees. But the majority of Slovaks are now calling for an end to support for Ukraine.

“Ridiculous American Characters”

With her change of mood, she could help former Prime Minister Robert Fico make a comeback. Its mantra is: “This war is not our war.” Fico clearly rejects the EU’s sanctions against Russia. He also sharply criticized the delivery of an air defense system to Kiev: with them, the then Prime Minister Eduard Heger and President Čaputová – for Fico “ridiculous American figures” – allegedly wanted to drag Slovakia into the war. Fico also firmly rejects a military agreement between NATO member Slovakia and the USA.

It is not yet clear that Fico will actually win the election and be able to forge a coalition. In a survey published on Sunday by the TV channel Markiza, his nationalist SMER-SDD achieved 18.9 percent approval, while the lead over the liberal party Progressive Slovakia shrank to 2.4 percentage points. But if that happens, another country besides Hungary could potentially break out of the Ukraine coalition.

Fico blames war for problems

It is rare for elections to be dominated and ultimately decided by a foreign policy issue. And of course the shirt is closer to the Slovaks than the skirt. But Fico persuaded them that all of the country’s domestic and economic problems were ultimately linked to Ukraine.

He argued that anyone who generously sends weapons to Kiev and is primarily concerned about refugees is stealing from their own population, who don’t know what to do when faced with everyday problems. Fico’s demagogic line is increasingly joined by a pan-Slavism that worships Moscow, “which has always been much more pronounced in Slovakia than, for example, in the Czech Republic,” as the former Slovak civil rights activist Fedor Gál, who lives in Prague, complains.

Three quarters reject the sanctions

Numbers speak volumes: According to a recent Globsec survey, only 40 percent of Slovaks see Russia as the culprit for the war against Ukraine. On the other hand, 34 percent say that Russian aggression was provoked by the West. 76 percent are firmly against sanctions against Russia, 69 percent reject any military aid for Ukraine.

According to Globsec, this result is based on a combination of several factors. In Slovakia there is a lack of trust in institutions and a society that tends to believe misinformation. Then all we need are strong political actors who exploit people’s frustration and fears for their own benefit.

Russian propaganda works

Russian propaganda is working intensively on the country, especially via social networks, and it is enjoying remarkable success. It is essentially sufficient if she describes the Slovaks’ problems as a direct result of the EU sanctions. The Slovaks suffer from the highest inflation rate of all euro countries and especially suffer from high energy and food prices.

The frustrated blame the commoners and their government for the problems. A period of government that was turbulent due to the personal animosity of the protagonists, swallowed up several cabinets and is now coming to an early end. Hans-Jörg Schmidt