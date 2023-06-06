Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

SPD leader Klingbeil met China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday. © Zhang Ling/Xinhua/dpa

Lars Klingbeil visited China for two days. His host had warm words for the SPD leader, but they can also be understood as a warning.

Munich/Beijing – Things are not going well for the SPD at the moment. In the ARD Germany trend, the Social Democrats currently have a meager 18 percent; Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party is thus on par with the AfD. The Germans also give the traffic lights a bad rating, only one in five is satisfied with the work of the coalition. In this respect, the high-level reception, the of China Government SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has prepared these days, be balm for the soul of the 45-year-old. “We hope that the SPD will play an important role in Germany and Europe,” said China’s prime minister Li Qiang on Monday his guest from Germany, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua. Music to the ears of the battered Social Democrats.

However, Li combined his warm words with a clear work order. According to the prime minister, the SPD must “maintain the basic tone of its China policy, which is characterized by rationality, dialogue and cooperation”. In other words, in China, the Social Democrats are viewed as a sensible partner in a coalition that is otherwise notable for its China-critical tones. According to the unmistakable instruction from Beijing, the SPD should please ensure that the rest of the traffic light coalition partners also recognize the advantages of close cooperation with China.

Beijing has long been annoyed by the Greens’ and FDP’s course on China. During her visit to China in mid-April, Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, for example, had to hear from her counterpart Qin Gang that China did not need a “teacher from the West”. Back in Germany, she then surprisingly undiplomatically declared in the Bundestag that her trip to China had been “in some cases more than shocking”. And Finance Minister Christian Lindner even had to cancel his visit to Beijing, which was planned for Maybecause his counterpart Liu Kun a short-term meeting with head of state and party Xi Jinping was more important than the German FDP leader.

China is angry with the Greens and the FDP

In general, the liberals are not well tolerated in Beijing. FDP politicians have recently traveled to Taiwan several times, including in March Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, a member of the cabinet for the first time in a long time. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and always tries to prevent foreign politicians from meeting with the government in Taipei. Mostly without success: Two months before Stark-Watzinger, a ten-strong FDP delegation led by defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was in Taipei. China’s Foreign Ministry then complained about “wrong signals” emanating from the MPs.

It should be judged, as one sees it in Beijing, now the SPD. The Chinese Communist Party wanted to expand exchanges with the Social Democrats in order to take the partnership with Germany “to a new level” and “to protect cooperation in business and trade together,” reported Chinese state television after Klingbeil’s meeting with Prime Minister Li. China would be happy if more German companies would come to China, said Li, and promised to improve market access and the protection of intellectual property.

The news agency dpa said one SPDspokeswoman said the talks were “open and constructive”. The Ukraine war, the “German diversification strategy” and “issues of disarmament and arms control as well as the human rights situation” were discussed. According to the Chinese side, Klingbeil also stated “that ‘decoupling’ is not an option for German-Chinese relations”. The Chinese are very worried that the Western industrial nations could turn their backs on China economically. There is no talk of “decoupling” in the case of the other traffic light parties either. Rather, the tenor is that Germany must become more independent of China and rely on other countries in the region. Key word: risk minimization.

China’s chief ideologue receives Klingbeil

Nevertheless, China seems to want to play it safe and prepared the really big train station for Klingbeil. On Tuesday, the SPD leader was China’s chief ideologist Wang Huning received, according to dpa they spoke much longer than planned. As a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party’s Politburo, Wang is number four in the Chinese hierarchy. “Wang Huning recognized the SPD’s positive contribution to the development of Sino-German relations over the years,” Xinhua reported afterwards.

The fact that the government in Beijing courted the SPD man from Germany in such a way should also have something to do with the planned China strategy of the federal government have to do. Actually, Foreign Minister Baerbock wanted to present the document, which should be preceded by a national security strategy, for a long time. But both papers are a long time coming. In Beijing one obviously hopes to be able to influence the content of the China strategy and has identified the Chancellor’s party as a suitable ally.

SPD also finds clear words in the direction of China

However, even the SPD is no longer a natural partner for China’s communists, even if the chancellor’s visit to Beijing last year was quite harmonious. In January, for example, Klingbeil sent a conversation with the Time a warning to Beijing: “If China Taiwan attacks, our relationship with China will also change fundamentally, as is the case with Russia now,” said the party leader.

And SPD Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently took on his counterpart from China rather undiplomatically. Beijing must “immediately” stop poaching German fighter jet pilots, the 63-year-old said in a conversation with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore. background is on Mirror-Report according to which German ex-Bundeswehr soldiers are involved in training missions in China. The recent tensions in indopacific addressed Pistorius in Singapore, combined with a clear message to Beijing: “We need the rule of law instead of rule by the rule of thumb.”

On June 20, Prime Minister Li Qiang and other Chinese cabinet members are expected in Berlin for the Sino-German intergovernmental consultations. Then he gets to deal with the entire traffic light coalition. It will be interesting to see whether Li has similarly friendly words for Baerbock, Lindner and Co. as he has for SPD leader Klingbeil.