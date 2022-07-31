Right shin? Black skin protector, the best there is, because Lucca is strong strong with that foot, while on the left he will have one between green and blue. You know karate, right? The colors of the belts that photograph the levels. At Ajax, when you are between 8 and 12, they assign you one based on technique. If you are left handed and have a Van der Vaart foot, for example, you will have a sort of black strap between the shin and the ankle; if you need to improve you will have an orange, yellow, maybe white one.