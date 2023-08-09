Home page World

A lake in Carinthia “smoked”. The phenomenon is rather rare in midsummer. © Screenshot presseggersee.it-wms.com (7 a.m.)

How can that happen? A lake in Carinthia starts to “smoke” at 7 a.m. – a meteorologist explains the rare picture.

Hermagor – Luckily there are webcams. With these, tourists, vacationers and interested parties can follow what the possible destination looks like and whether a trip is worthwhile. But maybe one or the other was wondering what was going on at 7 a.m. at Pressegger See in Carinthia, Austria. Because the water looked early in the morning as if it were smoking. What’s behind it?

Pressegger See “smokes”: Austrian meteorologist explains the phenomenon

A meteorologist explained the phenomenon and posted a screenshot of the webcam on Twitter. The federal state of Carinthia in Austria was also affected by the great storm and the bad weather of the last few days. The effects of the heavy rain were particularly noticeable in Slovenia. The weather is slowly improving, also in Carinthia, but it is still quite fresh in the morning. “Rare picture in midsummer: smoking lakes,” writes Daniel Schrott, also known from ORF.

Weather phenomenon is called “evaporation fog” and is also known from other situations

The explanation behind it: “The water is warm, the air is cold. Here at the Pressegger See it was 5 degrees in the morning. In some places in the Alps there was even ground frost,” says the expert. Scrap refers to the MeteoSwiss website – the Federal Office for Climatology, who write about the phenomenon of “smoking lakes”: “In winter, when the air is cold and dry, evaporation fog can sometimes be observed over the lake surfaces. This creates the impression that the lake ‘smokes’ directly above the surface.”

So the smoke is an evaporation mist. Some may be familiar with the same phenomenon when it rains on a warm surface of tar and the rain then evaporates. MeteoSwiss also gives the example of wet, sweaty clothing that starts to “smoke” in winter.

