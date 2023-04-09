The specs of the thickest Rivian R1T are almost Tesla-esque numbers, actually.

Rivian is one of the brands that should make it very difficult for Tesla. Of course that goes with trial and error. Look, with the Rivian R1T, Rivian has an electric pick-up on offer before Tesla. And the Rivian R1S is a really tough and cool SUV, while the Model X is an oversized driving suppository that sits marginally higher on its wheels.

Recently, bad news came out about Rivian, because a large number of employees were fired in a Trump-esque way. You don’t do that if everything is on schedule and there is enough cash in hand.

Thickest Rivian

Maybe it’s a startup problem. They now have some more information and clarity about a huge load of new models. Or models, we actually mean configurations. There is now more choice if you want an electric pick-up from the American car manufacturer.

There is now a new ‘Performance Dual Motor’ option for the R1T with two motors delivering a combined 700 horsepower. This is slightly below the Quad-Motor version, which is good for 835 hp. Why is the Performance Dual Motor a great option? Well, you CAN combine this with the Max Pack Battery. On the small 21 inch wheels you can reach 643 km on a full battery charge.

What is the range now

To make it all clear to the consumer right away, Rivian has indicated which combinations are possible and how many kilometers you can achieve. To keep it clear, we put the information for you in a table:

engine Battery Wheels Range Dual Motor (600 HP) Standard 21″ 434km Dual Motor (600 HP) Standard 22″ nb Dual Motor (600 HP) Large 21″ 563km Dual Motor (600 HP) Large 22″ 514km Dual Motor (600 HP) max 21″ 643km Dual Motor (600 HP) max 22″ 579km Performance Dual (700 hp) Large 21″ 563km Performance Dual (700 hp) Large 22″ 514km Performance Dual (700 hp) max 21″ 643km Performance Dual (700 hp) max 22″ 579km Quad-Motor (835 hp) Large 21″ 527km Quad-Motor (835 hp) Large 22″ 487km

Thank you, of course, you think: why not run the Quad-Motor with the Max Pack? Well, it was on the order lists, but has now been removed. For people who have placed an order, Rivian has sent out an email. Whether they can configure a different version for a while. Always bummed when you find out you can’t configure pineapple and asparagus in your calzone.

What you can do is wait. No, not on the dirtiest folded pizza ever, but on the thickest Rivian. Because it is ultimately intended that it will come.

