Gaiani (Defense Analysis): «In the Russian military doctrine there is the use of atomic weapons in the event of attacks, even if not nuclear, that threaten national integrity and security. US-GB propaganda the alarm on 9 May ”

ROME. “The Russian military doctrine provides for the use of atomic weapons in the event of attacks including non-nuclear attacks that threaten Russia’s territorial integrity and national security”, he explains to the Stampa.it Giandrea Gaiani, director of “Defense Analysis”, who from August 2018 to September 2019 held the position of Security Policy Advisor to the Minister of the Interior. Since 1988 he has been involved in historical-strategic analysis, the study of conflicts and reports from war theaters. He has written numerous essays including “Iraq Afghanistan, Italian peace wars”. Gaiani specifies: “The doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons is partly known and partly classified as’ top secret”. The United Kingdom has foreseen a possible atomic escalation after 9 May but the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergej Lavrov has ruled out that Russia intends to use weapons other than conventional ones in Ukraine. And in fact there is currently no context and the scenario would change only in the event of direct NATO involvement in the conflict. There is powerful British-US propaganda about the atomic alarm. But only a defeat of the Russian army that puts national security and territorial integrity at risk would correspond to the use of nuclear weapons in a situation of total confrontation ”.

Western intelligence

Western intelligence studies envisage the use by the Kremlin of tactical weapons with limited power, on a limited portion of the Ukrainian territory, to support conventional ground operations. It would be a nuclear version of the doctrine of the so-called “Shock and awe”, illustrated in the 1990s in a book by scholars Harlan Ullman and James Wade. The extreme tactic of “rapid domination” through the use of an overwhelming force to definitively overthrow the enemy, which in history has had numerous applications, from the time of the Roman Legions to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The ‘Ukrainian quagmire’ in which Putin risks seeing a new Vietnam or a new Afghanistan materialize could push the Russian president to an extreme gesture that is unprecedented in the last 70 years.

Arsenal

According to the bulletin drawn up periodically by the Federation of American Scientists, an organization founded in 1945 by scientists from the Manhattan Project, Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, with 4,477 warheads. According to data updated at the beginning of 2022, it is estimated that about 1,588 of these newspapers would currently be operational. Of these, 812 are mounted on ground ballistic missiles, about 576 on submarines of the Russian fleet and another 200 on bombers. The perfect nuclear triad, which Putin wanted to bring back to full efficiency, after the undoing of the post-Soviet era. Indeed, the vast nuclear arsenal inherited from the USSR has undergone a long program of modernization. In December of last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that the new weapons systems made up 89.1 percent of the entire Russian arsenal, further progress from Putin’s own predictions in 2020, when in the message at the end of the year he set the percentage of modernization of the arsenal at 88.3%.

Rejection

The refusal of the United States to deliver some Patriot missile batteries to Kiev – which would involve the use of US military on the ground, about 90 for each battery – gives Putin’s army an additional advantage. The Patriot is the only system capable of intercepting in flight the missiles used by the Russians in Ukraine. But the tactical nuclear weapons available to Moscow, with such power as to cause devastation on limited slices of territory, without extending to the rest of the European continent, can be used both through missile batteries already on the battlefield, and through submarines or fighter-bombers Tu-22M3, Su-24M, the new Su-34 and the MiG-31K. This is a “versatility” that worries the Western allies and which, if accompanied by the effective willingness to use the nuclear weapon, could lead to shocking developments in the Ukrainian conflict. Furthermore, although there is no official confirmation, there are also the so-called “smart briefcase bombs” available to Moscow.

Briefcases

Nuclear devices contained in “briefcases”, capable of being used in sabotage operations behind enemy lines, perhaps attributing the responsibility of the nuclear accident to the enemy itself. These are weapons that were in possession of the USSR and that terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda have tried to acquire in recent decades after the breakup of the USSR.

Terror

Terror on the air. How likely is Russia to launch a nuclear attack? Vladimir Putin has put the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on “maximum alert”, raising fears about what might happen next. Russian state TV broadcast a simulation to show what would happen if Vladimir Putin launched a nuclear attack on three European capitals: “The cities of London, Paris and Berlin would be hit in less than 200 seconds. There would be no survivors. ‘

Sarmat missiles

Says the president of the nationalist party Rodina, Aleksey Zhuravlyov: “If Russia fired nuclear weapons against the United Kingdom, a Sarmat missile would be enough and the British Isles would be gone.” Russian TV showed a map detailing the trajectory and timing with which Sarmat, the new Russian ICBM launched from Kaliningrad (the Russian enclave between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea), would reach the main European capitals: Berlin in 106 seconds, Paris in 200 seconds and London in 202 seconds.