Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

All eyes on Sahra Wagenknecht: the former parliamentary group leader of the Left at the presentation of the party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – for Reason and Justice” (BSW) at the federal press conference. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

The new Wagenknecht party stands for one thing above all: Sahra Wagenknecht. There is no major party program, but there are initial “left-conservative” approaches.

Berlin – On Monday, thousands of farmers across the country protested against the federal government's policies. Also in Berlin, where at the same time Sahra Wagenknecht invited people to the presentation of her new party: “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – for Reason and Justice”. The former left-wing politician also criticized the current political decision-makers for the situation in the country, for “anger, protest and educational elections,” as she said: “We founded the party so that this wrong policy, the incompetence, the arrogance of the Berliner administrative district can be overcome.”

The BSW – the name will change later – acts as A gathering place for the frustrated. Right or left? These terms are outdated, it was said. It is important that there is an alternative to current politics. But what the new party should stand for remained vague on Monday. “In terms of programming, we don’t have that much to offer you that are surprising today,” said Wagenknecht in the fifth sentence of her opening statement. The current party program only covers four pages. The first party serve is a mix of classic left-wing politics, garnished with conservative views. It is not for nothing that Wagenknecht describes himself as a “left-wing conservative”. At its core, it's about the following main topics:

Economic reason : “For a strong and innovative economy”

: “For a strong and innovative economy” Social justice : “For strong social cohesion”

: “For strong social cohesion” Peace : “For a new self-image in foreign policy”

: “For a new self-image in foreign policy” Freedom: “For strengthening our democracy”

Economy: fairer tax system, stronger middle class and rapprochement with Russia

The BSW strives for an “innovative economy with fair competition, well-paid, secure jobs, a high proportion of industrial value creation, a fair tax system and a strong middle class”. In terms of foreign policy, Germany should focus on trade relations “with as many partners as possible” instead of “excessive sanctions” that endanger energy supplies. Accordingly, the sanctions against Russia should be relaxed.

The party also includes environmental policy in the area of ​​economics. Climate change is described as a “serious challenge” that cannot be ignored. However, “blind activism and ill-conceived measures” are counterproductive. The most effective means of combating climate change are “innovative key technologies”, ideally made in Germany.

At the same time, the BSW is calling for “massive investments” in the education system, public infrastructure and administration. It is unclear where the money for these investments will come from. The BSW still has the luxury of only having to name the problems in the country. The advantage: When people talk about the Federal Republic's “embarrassing constitution” and then list dilapidated roads, dead spots, unpunctual trains, a lack of apartments or overwhelmed administrations, it's hard to disagree.

Social: stronger pensions, better wages, more collective agreements

The BSW's social policy is classically left-wing. The Wagenknecht party criticizes financial inequality, a lack of daycare places, “humiliatingly low pensions” and rising living costs. The BSW wants to counteract this with “performance-related wages, secure jobs and good working conditions”. In concrete terms, this means that a greater focus should be placed on collective agreements.

Social justice has faltered, as it was said at the press conference. Anyone who is poor today will stay poor. Whoever is rich is rich. The party program states: “Personal prosperity must not be a question of social background, but must be the result of hard work and individual effort.” The alliance also speaks out against privatization in the housing, care and health sectors. Nonprofit providers should be prioritized in these industries.

Peace: No arms deliveries, no German soldiers in war zones

The foreign policy of the BSW should be based on the former SPD Chancellor Willy Brandt and the last President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev: “a policy of detente, balance of interests and international cooperation.” This means: diplomacy instead of arms deliveries, as Wagenknecht did with “Uprising for Peace” with Alice Schwarzer had emphasized. “We fundamentally reject the solution of conflicts by military means,” it says in the program. This also means nuclear disarmament and a reduced Bundeswehr presence. Although this must be adequately equipped for defense, it should stay away from international wars – including “on the Russian border or in the South China Sea”.

Wagenknecht supporters repeatedly criticize NATO and the USA. On the subject of peace it is written: “Our goal is an independent Europe of sovereign democracies in a multipolar world and not a new bloc confrontation in which Europe is crushed between the USA and the new power bloc around China and Russia that is emerging with ever more self-confidence.”

Freedom: Conservative migration policy – ​​“Migration is not the solution to the world’s poverty”

In the past, Wagenknecht has repeatedly been confronted with accusations that she is pandering to AfD supporters. The party program states: “We reject right-wing extremist, racist and violent ideologies of any kind.” Overall, the freedom aspect of the BSW is clearly more conservative than that of the left. Because “cancel culture, pressure to conform and the increasing narrowing of the spectrum of opinions” are also “incompatible with the principles of a free society”. There is also talk of prescribing the language several times. The term “gender” is not mentioned in the program, but Wagenknecht had several times publicly taken a position against gender, which the majority of the population also rejects.

The BSW speaks out against uncontrolled migration. Immigration is only an enrichment until “the influx remains limited to a level that does not overwhelm our country and its infrastructure”. When this will happen remains unclear. Anyone who is politically persecuted in their home country is entitled to asylum. “But migration is not the solution to the problem of poverty in our world.” Instead, prospects in the home countries must be improved. A more conservative approach that clearly contradicts that of the left.

Sahra Wagenknecht and her new team (lr): Secretary General Christian Leye, co-chief Amira Mohamed Ali, deputy chairman Shervin Haghsheno and the two top candidates for the European elections Thomas Geisel and Fabio de Masi. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

So a lot is still unclear. A “detailed party program” should be ready by Federal election to be developed in 2025. If Wagenknecht has his way, external expert councils from the population should also be involved. “Unlike other parties, we want to develop the program together with those who are affected by the problems in the country in their everyday lives and who often know better than full-time politicians what changes would really help them.” Before that, more concrete programs for the European elections should be made as well as the three state elections in the east. Until then, stay But the new Wagenknecht party remains a political surprise bag for now. (as)