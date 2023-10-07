Home page politics

The state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. Here you can find the latest surveys for the Bavarian election in 2023.

Munich – The last polls before the Bavarian election on October 8th point to an expected clear victory for the CSU. However, the Christian Socialists are likely to miss out on an absolute majority this time. The fight for second place promises to be a lot more exciting. According to the latest surveys, the Free Voters are likely to be in a neck-and-neck race with the Greens and the AfD.

Fifth place appears to be reserved for the SPD. The only question that remains open is whether the Social Democrats will still achieve a double-digit result. The latest surveys do not indicate this. While the FDP still has little hope of entering the state parliament, the Left has probably given up all hope of this long ago.

Söder, Aiwanger, von Brunn, Hartmann: The parties' top candidates are advertising themselves on posters before the state elections in Bavaria.

CSU clearly ahead in the last surveys before the Bavarian election in 2023

A look at the latest polls shows that nothing stands in the way of Prime Minister Markus Söder’s re-election. In the ZDF “Politbarometer” from October 5th, the CSU is still clearly in the lead. In the survey by the Elections Research Group, the “Sunday question” gained one percentage point compared to the previous week and ended up at 37 percent.

However, the values ​​of the coalition partner Free Voters (15 percent) and the opposition parties Greens (16 percent), AfD (14 percent) and SPD (9 percent) remain unchanged compared to the previous week. According to the survey, the FDP would not be represented in the state parliament with 3 percent (minus 1). Other surveys too by Infratest dimap for ARD, the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of the Picturenewspaper and the Civey Institute on behalf of the mirror recently resulted in similar values.

Based on the last surveys before the Bavarian election, in addition to a new coalition between the CSU and the Free Voters, an alliance between the CSU and the Greens would also be possible, but Söder categorically rules this out. The CSU alone would not have a majority.

Here you can find the results of the last polls for the Bavarian election in detail:

Bavaria election 2023: survey from October 5th (ZDF “Politbarometer”)

fraction percent CSU 37 Greens 16 Free voters 15 AfD 14 SPD 9 FDP 3 Other 6

For the representative ZDF political barometer, a total of 1,209 randomly selected eligible voters in Bavaria were surveyed by telephone and online by the Mannheim Elections Research Group on October 4th and 5th. According to ZDF, the maximum statistical error tolerance is plus/minus three percentage points.

Bavaria election 2023: survey from October 3rd (Insa)

CSU 36 Free voters 15 Greens 15 AfD 14 SPD 9 FDP 4 left 2 Other 5

The Insa Institute surveyed a total of 1,000 citizens online from September 25th to October 2nd, 2023. The maximum statistical margin of error is plus/minus 3.1 percentage points.

Bavaria election 2023: survey from October 1st (Civey)

fraction percent CSU 37 Free voters 15 Greens 15 AfD 14 SPD 9 FDP 4 left 1 Other 5

Civey surveyed around 5,000 eligible voters online from September 24th to October 1st on behalf of Spiegel Online and the Augsburger Allgemeine. The results are representative due to quotas and weighting, taking into account the statistical error tolerance of 2.5 percentage points.

Bavaria election 2023: survey from September 28th (ARD “BayernTrend”)

fraction percent CSU 36 Free voters 16 Greens 15 AfD 14 SPD 9 FDP 4 Other 6

Infratest dimap surveyed 1,512 eligible voters by telephone and online on behalf of ARD (BayernTrend) from September 25th to 27th. The margin of error is between two and three percentage points, depending on the size of the percentage achieved.

Last surveys before the Bavarian election: Many eligible voters are still undecided

However, according to “Politbarometer”, many eligible voters are still undecided. 28 percent of respondents in Bavaria do not yet know who they want to vote for. In addition, election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

The CSU won the 2018 state election with 37.2 percent, ahead of the Greens with 17.6 percent and Free Voters with 11.6 percent. The AfD got 10.2 percent, the SPD 9.7 percent and the FDP 5.1 percent. (cs)