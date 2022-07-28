Home page
politics
Created: 07/28/2022, 4:32 p.m
Of: Sven Hauberg
Split
Taiwan is one of the most free and democratic countries in the world. But this freedom is in danger: China is threatening to conquer the island state. Because Beijing regards Taiwan as a “breakaway province”. We explain the background of the conflict.
1/13 The Taiwan conflict has been smoldering for decades. The People’s Republic of China is still provoking; one day Beijing could get serious and invade Taiwan. Because the Chinese government considers the democratically governed island to be a “breakaway province” and is threatening violent “reunification”. The background to the conflict goes back to the beginning of the 20th century. © Taiwan Ministry of Defence/AFP
2 / 13 In 1911, the millennia-old Chinese empire collapsed. The last Emperor Puyi (picture) is deposed, the Xinhai Revolution changes China forever. But the road to modernity is rocky. The years after the founding of the republic were marked by turmoil and internal conflicts. © Imago
3 / 13 In 1912, Sun Yat-sen (picture) founded the Republic of China. Years of conflict followed. In 1921, activists in Shanghai founded the Communist Party, which became a bitter opponent of Sun’s nationalists (Guomindang). Under his successor Chiang Kai-shek, civil war broke out with the communists. Only when Japan invaded China in 1937 did the fighting come to a temporary end. © Imago
4 / 13 After the end of the Second World War and the surrender of Japan, the civil war flared up again. In 1949, the communists emerge victorious from this. Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in Beijing on October 1 (picture). © Imago Images
5/13 The losers of the civil war are the nationalists around General Chiang Kai-shek (picture). They flee to the island of Taiwan in 1949. This was a Japanese colony from 1895 to 1945 and was returned to China after the Japanese defeat. Since then, the Republic of China, founded in 1912, has lived on in Taiwan. For many years, Chiang dreamed of taking back the communist-ruled mainland – while ruling Taiwan with an iron fist as a dictator at home. © Imago
6 / 13 After 1949 there are two Chinas: the People’s Republic of China, founded in 1949, and the Republic of China on Taiwan, founded in 1912. For years, the Taiwanese government has been considered the legitimate representative of China. But in the 1970s, more and more countries turned their backs on Taiwan and officially recognized the communist People’s Republic. In 1972 Taiwan also loses its seat in the United Nations and Beijing takes over. The USA also broke with Taiwan and recognized the government in Beijing in 1979 – seven years after Richard Nixon’s legendary visit to Beijing (picture). At the same time, they pledge to support Taiwan with arms deliveries. © Imago/UIG
7/13 In 1975, Taiwan’s dictator Chiang Kai-shek died. Three years later, his son Chiang Ching-kuo (picture) became the new president. This opens Taiwan to the world and begins democratic reforms. © imago stock&people
8 / 13 From the 1980s, Taiwan experienced an economic miracle: “Made in Taiwan” became the epitome of cheap goods from the Far East worldwide. Over the years, the country has transformed from a producer of cheap products like plastic toys to a high-tech nation. Today, one of the most important semiconductor manufacturers in the world has in Taiwan – the company TSMC is the world market leader. © Torsten Becker/Imago
9/13 Taiwan is now considered one of the most socially liberal and democratic countries in the world. In democracy rankings, the island with its almost 24 million inhabitants always comes out on top. In 2019, Taiwan was the only country in Asia to introduce marriage for everyone. The country has been governed by President Tsai Ing-wen (picture) of the Democratic Progressive Party since 2016. © Sam Yeh/AFP
10/13 Although Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic of China, state and party leader Xi Jinping (pictured) wants to incorporate the island by force. For decades, the communist leadership has threatened to use violence. Most countries in the world – including Germany and the USA – see Taiwan as part of China – but emphasize that “reunification” should only be peaceful. However, it doesn’t look like that at the moment. China’s communist dictatorship is not attractive to most Taiwanese. © Dale de la Rey/AFP
11/13 Whether and when China gets serious and invades Taiwan is completely open. There are analysts who expect an invasion in the next few years – around 2027, when the People’s Liberation Army will be founded 100 years ago. The year 2049, when the People’s Republic of China will be 100 years old, is also mentioned. How certain China is of winning a war is likely to be decisive. Beijing’s army of the People’s Republic outnumbers the Taiwanese armed forces. However, the Taiwanese are well prepared. Major military exercises take place every year; the population trains for emergencies, and the USA supplies high-tech weapons. © Sam Yeh/AFP
12/13 Analysts believe it is also possible that China will not initially call for an invasion of Taiwan, but could try to weaken the fighting spirit of the Taiwanese with targeted pinpricks. For example, Xi Jinping (pictured) could order a naval blockade to cut off the island of Taiwan from the rest of the world. A massive cyber attack is also considered possible. © Li Gang/Xinhua/Imago
13 / 13 Even if the People’s Republic continues to rely on a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan: it doesn’t look like that at the moment. Because most Taiwanese no longer feel like Chinese, but as Taiwanese. It is a nightmare for them to become part of the communist people’s republic and to have to sacrifice their democratic traditions and freedoms. Above all, the Chinese crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong showed them what happens when the Communist Party takes away people’s freedoms. © Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA/dpa
