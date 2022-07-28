6 / 13

After 1949 there are two Chinas: the People’s Republic of China, founded in 1949, and the Republic of China on Taiwan, founded in 1912. For years, the Taiwanese government has been considered the legitimate representative of China. But in the 1970s, more and more countries turned their backs on Taiwan and officially recognized the communist People’s Republic. In 1972 Taiwan also loses its seat in the United Nations and Beijing takes over. The USA also broke with Taiwan and recognized the government in Beijing in 1979 – seven years after Richard Nixon’s legendary visit to Beijing (picture). At the same time, they pledge to support Taiwan with arms deliveries. © Imago/UIG