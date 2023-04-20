Home page politics

Smoke rises in the Sudanese capital of Karthum on April 15, 2023. © IMAGO/Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua

A power struggle erupts in Sudan between two generals who previously ran the country together for several months. Why are those in power now turning against each other?

Khartoum – Power struggles between two military generals have thrown Sudan into chaos and have claimed hundreds of lives since Saturday (April 15). Hopes for democracy in the north-east African country lie in ruins. The rival generals have long worked together, but now they let their units fight each other fiercely. What’s behind it?

Two powerful generals initially led Sudan together after the military coup

Sudan in north-east Africa was about 30 years by the authoritarian ruler Omar al-Bashir guided. A coup marked the beginning and end of his rule: the president, who himself came to power this way, was overthrown in a military coup in 2019. After that, Sudan was supposed to become a democracy, but the five-year plan to democratize the state has never been implemented.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with Sudanese general and politician Abdel Fattah Burhan (right) on February 9, 2023. © IMAGO/Russian Foreign Ministry Press S/ITAR-TASS

In 2021, the country’s most powerful generals joined forces to overthrow Sudan’s then-prime minister. Since the joint military coup, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ruled the country as de facto president along with his deputy General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. On Saturday, the generals turned against each other, behind both are powerful units: al-Burhan is the supreme commander of the Sudanese army, Hamdan is the leader of the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

It’s not the first time the generals have changed tack: the military turned on then-ruler al-Bashir in 2019 when protesters, hoping for democracy, called for his overthrow. A few months later, the generals had the remaining demonstrators killed, at least 120 people died, a US newspaper report New York Times (NYT) according to. Observers see this as an indication of how attached Hamdan and al-Burhan are to power.

Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan meets with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on February 9, 2023 (not in the picture). © IMAGO/Russian Foreign Ministry Press S / ITAR-Tass

Who are the two generals fighting for power in Sudan? Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is a 62-year-old four-star general who was educated in Egypt and Jordan. Loud NYT he embodies “the officer class of the riverside Arab tribes who have ruled Sudan since independence in 1956.” In his late 40s Mohammed Hamdan was first active as a camel trader and later, as a feared commander of a militia, amassed more and more wealth through his ruthlessness. Hamdan is also known by the nickname “Hemedti” or “little Mohammed”. Observers describe him as an opportunist and a classic example of a warlord. During the Darfur conflict, he rose in the ranks of West Sudan’s Janjawid armed militia and attracted the attention of then-dictator Omar al-Bashir, for whom he went on to work as a “problem solver” but later conspired against him.

At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 injured since fighting began in Sudan on Saturday, according to the World Health Organization. The capital, Karthum, with several million inhabitants, was the target of air raids, and hospitals were also bombed, attacked or looted, according to the Sudanese Medical Committee. 39 of the 59 hospitals and clinics in the metropolis are out of orderit said.

Fighting in Sudan: why now?

Although the two generals Hamdan and al-Burhan led the Sudan de facto together, they always remained rivals. US and British mediators had apparently tried to ease tensions between Hamdan and al-Burhan and put Sudan on the path to democracy shortly before the conflict erupted. Under pressure from Western, African and Arab states, the generals had already agreed to hand over power to a civilian-led government, the reported New York Times.

Among other things, the plan envisaged merging the army and the paramilitary militia. Hadam in particular had a lot to lose because the RSF would have been effectively dissolved. The two rulers have now calculated that the leadership dispute in Sudan is a “zero-sum game and have therefore attacked each other,” Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of the foreign policy program at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, told the British newspaper The Guardians.

According to Sudanese political scientist Kholood Khair, the generals have never been held accountable for crimes such as kidnappings or sham trials in the 18 months they have exercised power together. “The internationals turned a blind eye to all of this for the sake of a political process that has now gone horribly wrong,” he said NYT. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to both Sudanese generals and called for a ceasefire.

The role of Russia in Sudan

Political observers also see Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin becoming involved in the conflict in Sudan. Known as “Putin’s cook”, Prigozhin had already sent his mercenary force to Sudan in 2017 to train paramilitary units there.

“Wagner – and thus de facto Russia – is currently waiting to see which party will gain the upper hand,” said Ben Hunter, East Africa analyst at British security consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, the German Press Agency. Later, the Kremlin-affiliated Wagner mercenary group would side with the victors and then exert direct influence, the expert continued.

Sudan is rich in oil and mineral resources such as gold and is considered an important piece of the African puzzle for Russia. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Africa has gained strategic importance for Russia, according to an expert report by the Global Initiative. In February, Moscow signed an agreement with the North African country for a naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. This gives Putin the option of a direct import and export route to Africa. (bme/dpa)