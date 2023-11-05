Home page politics

In view of the Gaza war, CDU leader Friedrich Merz (left) is calling for a stop to the planned reform of citizenship law – and is holding Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) responsible. © Klaus W. Schmidt/imago/Christoph Soeder/dpa/Montage

Before the federal-state summit, Merz is calling on the traffic light to stop the reform of citizenship law. The Union presents 26 proposals.

Berlin – The federal-state summit will take place on Monday – the focus is expected to be on the topic of migration. Points of contention include financial support for municipalities, border controls and repatriation agreements. But calls for a reduction in the number of asylum seekers also became loud. In view of the tensions of the Gaza war, the planned reform of citizenship law needs to be stopped, demanded CDU politician Friedrich Merz on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”.

CDU federal chairman Merz considers the planned reform of citizenship law to be “absurd”

Merz emphasized in the “Report from Berlin” program that there was no “one measure” that would take effect immediately the next day. Instead, there are a whole series of suggestions. Merz was referring to the 26 demands of the CDU and CSU parliamentary groups that have been available to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) since mid-October. The CDU leader demanded that there should now be real limits to limit immigration. “The package of measures includes the creation of control centers at the external borders and the internal and external borders also being better protected in the long term.”

The possibility of naturalization after just three years instead of the previous at least five years is “absurd” given the current situation, criticized Merz. The politician also sees full-time employment as a basic requirement for citizenship, as well as a clean police record. The federal government must stop the reform – also with a view to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which also included anti-Semitic statements. “If we act like this when it comes to citizenship law, then we shouldn’t be surprised about further demonstrations of this kind,” the CDU chairman further argued.

Accusations of populism against Merz (CDU): Many of the demands are considered difficult to implement

Many of the demands of the CDU and CSU are considered difficult to implement. For example, the proposal to lower the pull factors, i.e. to make it less attractive for immigrants to come to Germany. According to the Federal Constitutional Court, this is “inadmissible for migration policy considerations,” said the “Report from Berlin” on Sunday. The Federal Constitutional Court also rejected the demand that social benefits should only be paid at the level of the transit country. The Union also demands that the federal government announce an immigration cap of 200,000 people per year. This is considered unrealistic because all three traffic light parties are against it.

Merz had recently been repeatedly accused of populism, but had defended himself against it. “The AfD must not block our language area,” said the CDU leader. The Federal Government’s Commissioner for Integration, Reem Alabali-Radovan, complained about the general tone in the migration debate. “A tone that is becoming increasingly sharp and populist, as well as presenting new pseudo-solutions every day, is dividing our society into “The Others” and “Us,” said the SPD politician Editorial Network Germany (RND). Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants every year to combat the shortage of skilled workers in this country, as the chairwoman of the Wirtschaftsweise, Monika Schnitzer, recently explained

This is what the federal government’s new citizenship reform provides for With the new citizenship law, the federal government wants to introduce shorter minimum stays for naturalization – instead of eight years, five years should be enough, and in the case of special integration services, only three. The law already stipulates that the German passport should be excluded for people who have committed crimes for anti-Semitic or racist motives. The prerequisite should also be that you can generally cover your living expenses without social benefits. See also Eating fish sandwiches with Olaf Scholz: Emmanuel Macron in Hamburg

This is what the migration summit on Monday is about

In view of the crises worldwide, the number of people entering the country illegally has recently increased significantly, according to police statistics. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD9) emphasized in the run-up to the summit that the number of people coming to Germany must decrease. From Weil’s point of view, unity in politics is currently of “extreme importance.” “At the moment too many people are coming to Germany irregularly “, confirmed Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz Mannheim morning. At the same time, the Chancellor was confident that agreement would also be reached on monetary issues. The distribution of the costs of immigration is particularly controversial.

The federal government wants to reduce its share from the current 3.75 billion euros to 1.25 billion euros next year. The federal states are against this and are instead demanding a flat rate of 1.25 billion euros and at least 10,500 euros per migrant. The heads of government of the 16 federal states will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss, among other things, the topics of migration, the Deutschlandticket and hospital reform. In the afternoon, discussions with Olaf Scholz continue in the Chancellery (bme with dpa).