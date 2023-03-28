Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

The yeast Candida auris in a Petri dish. The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about 19 disease-causing fungi that experts say are threatening public health. © Nicolas Armer/dpa

Fungal diseases are life-threatening for some people. And yet they are often not recognized in the first place – even though they are spreading rapidly.

Frankfurt – In some cases, the correct diagnosis of “yeast infection” is preceded by a plethora of unnecessary treatments and even surgery. Mushroom expert Hans-Jürgen Tietz reports to the Editorial Network Germany (RND) from the example of a little boy who endured three surgeries on his head for absolutely no reason.

A doctor ordered the operation to remove suppurating wounds on the scalp. When a fourth was to take place, the parents became suspicious and turned to a university hospital. It turned out that the six-year-old had contracted calf lichen on his grandparents’ farm, a fungal pathogen. The surgeries were completely unnecessary.

Fungal infections: usually difficult to diagnose – despite the high risk

The fungal infection could be treated well with appropriate medication. The parents hope that one day hair will grow back from the scar, says Tietz. Medicine thinks far too seldom of mycoses, as fungal infections are called in medical jargon. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also of the opinion that fungal diseases receive too little attention. And she explains how the many misdiagnoses can occur.

“For most fungal pathogens, there are no quick and sensitive diagnostics, and the existing ones are neither widely available nor affordable worldwide,” she says WHO with. Above all, people with previous illnesses or a limited immune system would easily get fungal infections, which are often recognized late and more and more often cannot be cured with existing medication.

WHO warns of fungal infections: “Critical Priority” fungus is spreading

As fungi that cause common infections, such as the yeast Candida albicans, which commonly affects mucous membranes, become more resistant to treatment, the risk of developing more invasive forms in the general population also increases. The WHO has therefore recently divided the fungal pathogens, which it considers particularly critical, into risk groups in a list (Fungal Priority Pathogens List, FPPL):

critical priority Aspergillus fumigatus, Candida albicans, Candida auris, Cryptococcus neoformans High priority among others Candida tropicalis, Fusarium spp., Mucorales Medium priority among others Cryptococcus gattii, Pneumocystis jirovecii, Paracoocidioides spp. Source: WHO

The WHO provides detailed information on some of the fungal pathogens classified as “critical” that raise concerns: Cryptococcus neoformans can cause meningitis, Candida auris can affect the central nervous system, organs, bones and eyes, among other things, Aspergillus fumigatus, can spread in the lungs, and finally Candida albicans. This pathogen is widespread and affects the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, genital area and intestines and hardly causes any problems in healthy people. However, it can be life-threatening for immunocompromised people.

Fungal infections: “We need more data” for diagnosis and treatment

Overall, there is a lack of high-quality data on the spread of fungal diseases and their resistance. As a result, the exact load is not known and countermeasures are undermined, according to the WHO. “We need more data and understanding of fungal infections and fungal resistance to improve and inform the response to these priority fungal pathogens,” said Dr. Haileyesus Getahun, WHO Director of the Department for Global Coordination of Fungal Diseases.

Countries would therefore now be encouraged to strengthen their laboratory and surveillance capacities for fungal diseases and to ensure equitable access to high-quality therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.

Candida auris: fungal disease on the rise globally

One of the “Critical Priority” fungi is Candida auris. Although this has only been known since 2009, it has since spread worldwide. It is spreading at an alarming rate, since 2021 Infection numbers nearly doubled, reports Center for Disease Control (CDC) in a press release. According to this, there are said to be almost 1,500 cases in the USA.

“The rapid increase and geographical spread of cases is worrying and underscores the need for continued surveillance, expanded laboratory capacity, faster diagnostic testing,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Megan Lyman.

Fungal infection with Candida auris: The symptoms are banal, the risk is high

An infection is often noticeable through fever and chills, writes the CDC on his website. Three characteristics make Candida auris particularly risky:

The pathogen is often confused with other diseases and can be detected by a laboratory test.

Candida auris is resistant to most drugs used to treat fungal infections.

Infection can be transmitted from patient to patient and across surfaces.

Fungal diseases are also spreading around the world on the one hand due to global warming and on the other hand due to globalization. The WHO is therefore calling on governments and scientific institutions to invest more in research and development and to conduct more education in order to prevent fungal infections from the outset if possible. (na/dpa)