From: Andreas Schmid

According to the cannabis law, smoking weed “within sight” of a school is prohibited. “In sight” means a distance of 100 meters. If you violate this, you face three-digit penalties. © M. Litzka/Midjourney (AI generated)

The Free State of Bavaria wants to implement the cannabis law “extremely” strictly. Now the penalties for consumption and possession are clear. But who is supposed to control it?

Markus Söder is one of the biggest opponents of the cannabis law. “We firmly reject the legalization of drugs,” he said on Easter Monday when the new law came into force, adding: “We will apply the law extremely restrictively.” What does that mean?

As Bavaria's Health Ministry Judith Gerlach told our editorial team, the Free State is already preparing “for strict enforcement” and “close-meshed” controls. Gerlach's Ministry of Health has already presented a catalog of fines. Anyone who smokes weed in public in Bavaria risks three-digit penalties.

Consumption near schools, more possession than permitted: These are Bavaria's cannabis penalties

Consuming cannabis in the immediate presence of people under 18 is prohibited. Anyone who violates this will face a fine of 1,000 euros. It costs 500 euros if you violate the consumption bans listed in the cannabis law. So if you consume within 100 meters of a school, playground or sports field. 500 euros are also due when smoking weed in pedestrian zones during the prohibited times from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 300 euros when consuming it in military areas of the Bundeswehr.

There are also some regulations regarding the possession of cannabis. Possession of 25 grams of cannabis is permitted in public and 50 grams at home. Anyone caught with up to 30 grams (publicly) or 60 grams (at home) risks a fine of 500 to 1000 euros. According to the Cannabis Act, possession of large quantities carries a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.

The penalties for illegal advertising and sponsorship are less clear. Anyone who actively promotes cannabis or cultivation associations will be fined between 150 and 30,000 euros. According to the Cannabis Act, advertising is considered “any type of commercial communication with the aim, effect or likely effect of promoting, directly or indirectly, the consumption or distribution of cannabis”.

The cultivation associations (cannabis clubs) are generally not allowed to advertise, not even on the facade of the house. In addition, adults are only allowed to be members of one club. Anyone who is registered in several associations risks a fine of 300 euros.

More controls through the cannabis law: “Söder puts the police in a position …”

In their own four walls, consumers must also protect the grass from children and young people “through appropriate measures and safety precautions”. If that doesn't happen, you'll be fined 500 to 750 euros. However, it remains questionable how the authorities want to control this.

The German Police Union (DPolG) and the Police Union (GdP) in Bavaria are already seeing enormous additional work as a result of partial legalization. The law is a “bureaucratic monster” and there are numerous ambiguities, said DPolG state chairman Jürgen Köhnlein to the German Press Agency.

Köhnlein criticized Prime Minister Söder for saying that Bavaria should not become a stoner country. “Söder is putting the authorities and the police in a position where they have to monitor very closely.” However, on the one hand, there was a lack of precise administrative regulations and, on the other hand, the number of personnel and the instruments.

The GdP also expects more work: “The planned regulations will lead to a much greater control effort, because our colleagues now always have to check whether someone is in possession of cannabis legally or illegally,” said GdP state chairman Florian Leitner .

The new catalog of cannabis penalties already applies

The new catalog of fines comes into force on April 1st. The nationwide cannabis law lists the relevant administrative offenses. Bavaria was the first federal state to publish a catalog of fines. Bavaria's cities and districts are responsible for implementation. The catalog of penalties comes into play if “there are indications of an administrative offense based on reports or other findings”. This means that the public can also report violations of the law.(as)