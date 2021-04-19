ofBerkan Cakir shut down

A Kaufland customer is annoyed by the company’s loyalty campaign. Although he has collected enough loyalty points, he gets nothing.

Neckarsulm – It is a common advertising measure with which companies want to strengthen their customer loyalty: With loyalty campaigns in which visitors receive points for every purchase, depending on the amount of money, they receive a bonus. The full-range retailer Kaufland is currently also offering such a campaign. Customers can purchase various “Zwilling” brand products at a lower price than usual. What sounds tempting, however, has its pitfalls. How BW24* reported, it had to be one too Experience a Kaufland customer who was unable to redeem his loyalty points.

Only last had another Annoyed customer posted a photo via Kaufland (BW24* reported) because he was standing in front of empty shelves. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA