With a number on her chest, casual clothes and in front of a microphone, a young girl participates in an audition inspired by Triumph operation. At the end, a member of the jury is clear with her: “If you had something, you would not be here.” Angrily, she answers directly: “You are an asshole.” This simple sequence reflects well the character of Yanet, a Malaga native who emigrates to Madrid in search of an opportunity and returns home seven years later with a backpack full of failures. That return is the starting point of the series that Mediaset España and Alea Media are shooting these days in Malaga with the participation of Asia Ortega, María Pedraza and Bernardo Flores. Is called Urban. life is ours and will have six 50-minute episodes directed by Koldo Almandoz and Jota Linares. It will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and, although it does not yet have a release date, it points to the month of September.

On Thursday of last week, between cables, cameras, tripods and a team always in a hurry, about thirty young people opened their eyes wide at the entrance to the old provincial prison in Malaga, to the west of the city. They were made up to the maximum: outlined eyebrows, eyeliners colorful, piercing varieties, hooded sweatshirts and shoulder straps. There were boys with long hairdresser’s braids and shaved girls in colorful dresses. They could be the attendees of the rave that astonished Spain in January from La Peza, but they were the extras of one of the sequences that were recorded that day. With makeup and costumes brought from home, they conveyed just what the series is looking for. “Urban culture, reality, truth. To develop this story, it was very important to tell it from below, from the street”, said Jota Aceytuno, who gave works such as in my skin (BBC and available on Filmin), How to fuck it all (HBO Max) or Thistle (Atresplayer). He had the original idea back in 2017 and today he is the executive producer together with Arantxa Écija. “It is a series of here and now,” she stressed.

The actress Asia Ortega in the courtyard of the Malaga provincial prison, the scene of the new Mediaset series.

The old prison —where everyone from Ridley Scott to Isaki Lacuesta or the team from Black Mirror— is one of the epicenters of the plot. It has been transformed into the Palace, a place where cockfights take place and the musical contest that goes through a story that speaks of daring, fears, frustrations, challenges and dreams. Of failures, falls and people who get up to fall again. “city it is a mirror of how we are”, Aceytuno insisted as he walked past cells with peeling walls now full of technical material, a courtyard with a soccer field overflowing with weeds and spaces with walls full of graffiti that the artist from Malaga Lalone has made for the production where the cast posed for photos.

“Silence, please”, the team requested before starting the recording, which could be followed from a screen located in the old chapel, under a simple mural of the birth of the baby Jesus from when the prison was a prison. There the press was able to see the trailer, which shows a very marked style from the agitated movements of a camera always on the shoulder that chases the characters. And he underlined the importance of urban music —rap, trap, Latin, electronic— in a series that includes ten original songs composed by Víctor Elías and Jaime Vaquero.

The images also revealed respect for the Andalusian accent and the role of Malaga as the main setting. “Here the urban spirit is everywhere. It has a veracity that perhaps we would not be able to achieve in Madrid”, pointed out Ray Riesta, production director. Far from the classic tourist postcards, the filming has focused on the western zone, in populous neighborhoods such as Miraflores de los Ángeles. Also in central spaces but forgotten by institutions such as Lagunillas or the Guadalmedina riverbed. “It is very similar to the Barcelona I know, the one in the world of self-management. Here there are places like La Invisible that give independence and power to the people,” Asia Ortega (The Boarding School: The Summits). If the production chose this city —among other things— due to the lack of rain, that day they found that bad weather also has a place on the Costa del Sol. Including the haze and a storm from the east with large waves that practically flooded the premises.

The actress María Pedraza who plays Lola in ‘Urban. Life is ours’.

Talkative and amusing, Ortega remembered that the theme was prepared Katherine de Rosalía for the casting while reeling off her character. She built it by being inspired by Nomi Malone —protagonist of showgirls— from a colorful wardrobe, long painted nails, gold chains and eyeliner metallic. A lioness to overcome obstacles. “What happens to our characters can happen to anyone: trying to fulfill a dream and all the difficulties that appear,” he explained. “The protagonists are entering a path in which they are already adults. They seek their place and success through many failures”, added María Pedraza with a slight voice (The paper house, Elite, crystal girls) while acknowledging her inspiration in the Canarian rapper Sara Socas to play Lola.

In fiction, the relationship between the two has no labels or filters, nor does the one they have with Patrick, played by Bernardo Flores (Express, Passion of Gavilanes). “He is a boy who has grown up on the streets, with many dreams and few possibilities. He wants to be Maluma, Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, but he has no money, ”explained the Mexican with a permanent smile. “He is wrong, but he also learns and knows how to ask for forgiveness,” he pointed out. Then he took the opportunity to remember that music is not important to him only in this fiction, but also in reality. He released a single two months ago and soon the second will arrive. At 26, this actor and singer fulfills his dreams at a rate that the characters in this new series would like for themselves.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.