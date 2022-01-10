If you are one of those who prefer their games to perform as well as possible, then Dying Light 2: Stay Human it could be for you. The team in charge of this title, Techland, revealed how long it takes to complete.

It seems that obtaining 100% of what this adventure offers amounts to 500 hours. Not bad for the sequel to a title that, according to some, lasts from 55 to 60 hours in its single-player mode and without taking into account the downloadable content.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a complete experience

It was through Twitter that this duration was revealed. In the official account, @DyingLightGame, It is mentioned ‘To completely finish Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you will need at least 500 hours, almost the time it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!’.

The mention of this city in Poland is due to the fact that the study has its facilities in that nation. Later, some extra details were given regarding this percentage.

Techland stand out ‘note: it is close to a completion rate of around 100%, most players looking forward to the story and side quests will be able to complete the game faster, however it will still be a solid experience!’.

For a long time there have been comments from people who claim that titles are not worth the money they cost because they sell out very soon. But not everyone thinks that way.

Everyone decides how far to advance in this game

That is why there are some interesting replicas to the team of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. There is someone who cannot believe that the game offers so much. Because of that he stated ‘I am canceling my preorder 100%. A full 500 hours of bullshit are guaranteed. ‘.

He finished off saying ‘you can’t make such a long game without a ridiculous amount of filler that’s garbage’. To get ahead of similar comments Techland he made clarifications again.

Stressed that ‘the 500 hours are related to maximizing the game; finish all missions, endings and explore every part of the world … ‘.

To the above, he added ‘[…]But a regular player should finish the story and side challenges and explore quite a bit in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry! ‘.

Players can enjoy this title however they want, without any pressure. It will be released on February 4 on most systems.

