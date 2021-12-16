A few days ago we shared a news about the launch of the expansion Endwalker from Final Fantasy XIV and the havoc it caused. Because it was a fairly successful game, the title servers of Square enix they were oversaturated and left thousands of players unable to connect to enjoy.

This fact caused its developers to offer free game time while a solution was found to the huge flow of players entering Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately (or fortunately) users keep coming, so a rather unexpected decision has been made.

You will no longer be able to buy Final Fantasy XIV for a while

Through a post in the official blog from Final Fantasy XIV, its director Naoki Yoshida talked about some of the solutions they are implementing. One of them is that the free game they promised will increase. In addition to the initial seven days, players will have an additional 14. This will apply to those who have the full version of the game and an active subscription prior to December 21, 2021.

But the most extreme interim solution is to suspend sales of Final Fantasy XIV in its entirety and to remove advertising about the game. In addition, players who already have time with this title will have priority when entering the servers. Those who use free trials will only be able to connect very early in the morning or late at night, not to mention that there will be no more of these for now.

We must emphasize that these decisions are temporary, although it is not known exactly how long they could last. Everything will depend on when the servers of Final Fantasy XIV and Square Enix determines that the entry of new players is prudent. The game director asked users to be patient while everything is sorted out.

This case is extraordinary and serves to demonstrate the tremendous success of which it has been credited Final Fantasy XIV. we hope that Square enix find a more permanent solution soon, as it is a fact that many want to enjoy their title. We will have to be on the lookout to know when we can return, without having to endure long lines.

