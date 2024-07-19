Home page politics

After JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris has nothing good to say about the senator.

Fayetteville – JD Vance will officially join Donald Trump on the ballot. After Trump announced his vice presidential candidate on Wednesday (July 17) at the party convention of the republican After the 39-year-old senator announced his resignation, he appealed to the Republican electorate and explained his life path so far and his goals as Trump’s vice president in his acceptance speech.

Vance emphasized his difficult childhood and youth, between poverty and addiction. He also explained his goals regarding the economy, immigration policy and trade. Kamala HarrisJoe Biden’s vice president, was not long in coming with criticism. Harris sarcastically described his speech as a “compelling story” and emphasized: “It was compelling. A compelling story. But it’s not the whole story,” said Harris at a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“Frankly, it’s very revealing what he didn’t talk about on that stage. He didn’t talk about Project 2025, the 900-page plan for a second term for Trump. He didn’t talk about it because his plans are extreme and divisive.” Although Trump distanced himself from Project 2025, the blueprint comes from his circle of supporters. The Heritage Foundation had designed Project 2025 in collaboration with some of Trump’s allies to restructure the government and the USA along right-wing conservative lines. If Trump wins in November, the project could serve as a blueprint and restructure the government.

Harris sharply criticizes Trump camp’s “Project 2025”: Deprives “Americans of their basic freedoms”

It is intended to “propose both a government programme and the right people (to Editor’s note:) who are ready to implement this program from the first day of the next conservative administration,” as it says on the project’s official website. Many see the plan of the Trump supporters as a real threat to American democracy. For example, in the 900-page document, the authors propose replacing the mostly apolitical officials of the USA with right-wing conservative Trump supporters, such as the New York Times notes.

Furthermore, an implemented “Project 2025” would severely limit access to abortion and further restrict rights for LGBTQ members and education. Harris stressed that words are not enough when it comes to standing for unity. “You cannot stand for unity when you are pushing an agenda that deprives entire groups of Americans of their basic freedoms. You cannot claim to stand for unity when you intend to take away the reproductive freedoms of the people of America.”

Kamala Harris as possible presidential candidate should Biden resign?

With her speech in Fayetteville, the Democrat tried to attract important votes for the US election in November. North Dakota is a swing state and therefore of great importance for the upcoming election and President BidenThe last time the state had provided funding for the Democrats voted, as the American news site The 19threports. And Harris could soon be at the top of the ticket herself. Because the calls for a new Democratic candidate are getting louder – even from within their own ranks.

Biden had done himself a disservice with his miserable performance in the TV debate against Trump. The focus was supposed to be on Trump – that was the plan of the Biden camp, but Biden’s appearance reignited the discussion about his health. His interview with ABCNews with George Stephanopoulos could not dispel the doubts. The president will have to think carefully about whether he will actually run in November or whether he will hand the reins over to Kamala Harris before the Democratic Party Convention. (sure)