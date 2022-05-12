Ethan Hawke, actor who plays the villain Arthur Harrow in the series “Moon Knight”, went viral on social networks due to an opinion he made in a 2018 video about superhero movies, where he gave some of Marvel as an example. These comments have earned him the applause of several of his fans and the Disney + production.

Before Martin Scorsese issued his controversial opinion on the tapes of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseHawke had already said something even more relevant on the matter.

In an interview with RayWork Productions three years ago, the now “Moon Knight” actor hinted at what is most important about a feature film, beyond its genre.

“I love superhero movies, I love all kinds of movies. I don’t think there is a difference between high art and low art. There are tapes that people put their hearts into and tapes that people want to make money on. And the ones that I like are the ones that people put their hearts into. You can feel it in a superhero movie or a horror movie or an independent movie. “, he pointed.

This opinion resurfaced again with the end of “Moon Knight” on Disney + and fans highlighted what Hawke said on social networks, highlighting that it was something real.

“I’m going to answer every stupid speech about superhero movies with this Ethan Hawke video.” Photo: Twitter

There’s more, it’s not a war

Likewise, the actor also confessed that despite having as his favorite superhero films “Logan”, “Dark Knight” and “Doctor Strange”it was dangerous to think that people might be neglecting other kinds of high-quality cinema.

“These are great movies, but young people today grow up thinking that’s the only thing that exists,” he opined.

Ethan Hawke was in charge of thinking of the first scene of the “Moon Knight” series, where the character of Arthur Harrow appears for the first time. Photo: Marvel/Disney+

Similarly, Hawke explained that currently the media try to convince people of what content is better than others, when it is the viewer’s own decision.

“ And our country turns everything into a competition. They want to tell you what their growth is on Rotten Tomatoes How much did you raise? When I was growing up those things didn’t exist and you could absorb a movie just because of what it meant to you. ”, he explained.