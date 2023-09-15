Lucila Mariscal She did not remain silent and assured that Wendy Guevara is not a girl, but a trans causing a total stir on social networks because of the way she did it, since apparently the Mexican comedian did not at all like being talked about.

And in the middle of the interview they asked Lucila Mariscal what I thought of The House of Famous Mexicowhere Wendy Guevara achieved a lot of popularity, but the Mexican actress Far from recognizing her at first, he didn’t know who she was and when he found out he commented that she wasn’t a girl.

Even Lucila Mariscal confessed that on one occasion she had a secretary of the community who once told her that he was much more of a woman than her, so she replied that that would happen when he showed her the matrix statement that caused the most stir.

“How then is a woman who has had her womb removed, from there she stops being a woman or how?”, “Wendy Guevara has more light than the largest comet in the universe”, “Well, no one is obliged to love Wendy, but “You see the courage that it gives them to see others shine who didn’t take long to become stars,” they write on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Wendy Guevara has not commented on the statements made by Lucila Mariscal, which caused controversy.

