More than 15 years ago, the current reality girl made her appearance on the series. Do you remember this scene fromThis is life”?

One of the most remembered series of the first decade of the 2000s is “This is life”. Peruvian production, by Efrain Aguilar, brought smiles to the viewers for the fun adventures of their characters. Two of the most remembered are Marcelo and Jerry. This duo, with their witticisms, entertained the viewers of América TV in different episodes.

In one of the episodes of the first season of the series, the current member of “This is war” Dove Fiuza Appears with your group I export Brazil to appear in the remembered program “habacillate”. There she meets Jerry, who ends up confessing his love for her.

After the presentation, Jerry is approaching Pigeon and tells him what he feels. “I know that when the cameras are on, the public is watching you, you have to save an image,” she begins. “But now that there’s no one, there’s just the two of us, the cameras are off, without the public, I wanted to tell you that I love you very much and I like you a lot, and that there will never be anyone in this world who loves you like me,” he tells her. to the dancer

After hearing her words, she places her hands on the shoulders of Jerry while nodding and thanking him. “Oh how nice, thank you very much. The truth is, I have many gay friends, ”she replies. This causes confusion in Jerry, who manages to answer him: “But… what does that have to do with it?”

However, Paloma cannot answer the question, as she turns her head and affirms that they have already come to pick her up. “Nice to meet you and take care of yourself, okay?” She tells her friend ‘Marce’. The latter, who witnessed the entire scene, only manages to encourage his partner. Meanwhile, Jerry has a sad look.

Later, in chapter 38, both meet again in a nightclub, where they dance the choreography of “ode odes”, and they remember the anecdote, but Paloma now wants to know more about Lorenzo, another witty character from the Residential Aguilar.

