After ten months of arduous negotiations, the EU and the UK have agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal. It not only affects the movement of goods, but also areas such as state subsidies, air and road transport or social security. Great Britain speaks of the “largest bilateral trade deal” that both sides have ever agreed. Essential elements of the post-Brexit deal:

No tariffs

No import duties are levied on goods in mutual trade. In addition, there are no quantitative restrictions on imports. Import and export formalities, for example to control other standards, should be simplified as far as possible. From January 1st, there will be controls and new export formalities at the borders in order to control product or environmental standards and prevent smuggling. Trade in the areas of cars, medicines, chemicals and wine should be particularly smooth.

Fair competition

In order for the UK to continue to have free access to the EU market with 450 million consumers, the EU asked London not to undermine its standards, which would lead to unfair competition. According to the EU Commission, the agreement now guarantees a “high level of protection” in areas such as environmental protection, social and labor rights and state aid. However, the EU had to give up its original demand that Great Britain continue to adapt to the standards it had changed in the future.

Fishing rights for EU fishermen in UK waters

The subject was one of the greatest controversies. Although the economic importance of around 650 million euros per year is rather low, the question of coastal states such as France, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands was particularly important. Both sides agreed on a five and a half year transition period. During this time, the fishing rights for EU fishermen are to be reduced by 25 percent. From June 2026, annual negotiations on the catch quotas with Great Britain will take place.

Financial services

Great Britain wanted extensive access to the EU market for its important financial sector. For the time being, this does not go beyond normal trade agreements. Essential questions should not be clarified until March.

travel and traffic

Citizens of both sides can enter for up to 90 days without a visa. The health insurance coverage remains valid for citizens of both sides. The agreement also guarantees a continuous connection to air, road, rail and sea transport. This includes, for example, the use of airports by airlines on the other side and unhindered forwarding traffic. According to the EU, passenger and employee rights are also guaranteed.

Energy and climate

There are also agreements on energy trading and the connection of energy networks. Both sides want to work together on offshore wind farms in the North Sea. The agreement also provides for commitments to the Paris climate agreement.

Social security systems

According to the EU, the agreement aims to guarantee a range of social rights for EU and UK citizens who move or travel to work in the other area after January 1, 2021. For people who entered the country before that, extensive provisions already apply in the Brexit Treaty. They secure claims for health insurance, pensions and other social benefits.

security

There is extensive cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism. Close cooperation between the police and judicial authorities is planned. The exchange of criminal records, fingerprints and passenger data was also agreed. The prerequisite is that Great Britain keeps its promise to continue to observe the European Convention on Human Rights.

Further or ended participation in EU programs

Great Britain continues to participate in five EU programs. This includes the Horizon Europe research program, the research and training program of the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), the Iter nuclear fusion reactor project, the Copernicus earth observation system and the SST satellite monitoring system. For this, London must continue to contribute to the financing. However, Great Britain has ended its participation in the European student exchange program Erasmus.

Control of the agreement

For the entire agreement, both sides agreed on a mechanism for resolving conflicts. The central element is a “joint partnership council”, which controls the implementation and in which disputes are discussed.

According to the EU, this is linked to “binding enforcement and dispute settlement mechanisms” so that the rights of companies, consumers and individuals would be respected. Both parties could “take cross-sectoral retaliation in the event of violations of the agreement” – for example, impose punitive tariffs. (AFP)