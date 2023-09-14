Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Group 5 confirmed the dates of their concerts scheduled for September through their social networks. According to the publication, the important orchestra will perform in up to four cities in Peru and one abroad after a successful tour. Review the details of these events and how you can purchase tickets.

It should be noted that the northern group was recently in Catacaos, Paita and Santa Rosa, places where they made their fans dance with packed concerts.

What will be the next concerts of Group 5?

So far, Group 5 announced their following concerts in these cities:

Santiago de Chile (Movistar Arena) September 16

Cañete (Benjamín Rocca stadium) September 23

Chilca (Miguel Grau stadium) September 24

Monsefú (The Tumi-anniversary of the CIMA school) September 29

Cajabamba (Coopac NSR) October 2.

Concerts confirmed in September. Photo: Group 5

Group 5: what will ticket sales be like?

So far, some Group 5 concerts have information on how tickets will be purchased and these are: