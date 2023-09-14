Group 5 detailed their new presentations throughout this month. Known HERE the confirmed dates and places where they will be presented.
Group 5 confirmed the dates of their concerts scheduled for September through their social networks. According to the publication, the important orchestra will perform in up to four cities in Peru and one abroad after a successful tour. Review the details of these events and how you can purchase tickets.
It should be noted that the northern group was recently in Catacaos, Paita and Santa Rosa, places where they made their fans dance with packed concerts.
What will be the next concerts of Group 5?
So far, Group 5 announced their following concerts in these cities:
- Santiago de Chile (Movistar Arena) September 16
- Cañete (Benjamín Rocca stadium) September 23
- Chilca (Miguel Grau stadium) September 24
- Monsefú (The Tumi-anniversary of the CIMA school) September 29
- Cajabamba (Coopac NSR) October 2.
Concerts confirmed in September. Photo: Group 5
Group 5: what will ticket sales be like?
So far, some Group 5 concerts have information on how tickets will be purchased and these are:
- Santiago de Chile: in-person sale at the Hijo del Sol restaurant (52 Nueva York Street)
- Cañete: (VIP and general) in-person sale at the Benjamín Rocca stadium
- Chilca: in-person sale at the Miguel Grau stadium from noon
- Monsefú: event for parents, alumni and collaborators of the CIMA school
- Cajabamba: ticket sales have not yet been announced.
