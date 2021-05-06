Naruto He always showed us that companionship was essential to succeed as a ninja, and that is why all the members of the Leaf Village trained in small groups.

Team 7 always had members who stood out above everyone else, but the greatness of its members only reached its full potential when they met the right teachers.

Naruto was trained by Jiraiya, Sasuke for Orochimaru Y Sakura for Tsunade, and a fan decided to imagine how they would have looked if in addition to using their techniques they had used their outfits.

There are millions of fanarts inspired by this work of Masashi Kishimoto, and among all of them true oddities often appear from time to time.

The artist Gone Ghosted-YT shared a peculiar illustration where Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura they leave behind their own personality to take the image of the legendary sannin, and yes, they look as weird as you imagine.

To begin with, the outfits of these ninjas changed color to match the clothing of their masters, although the modifications also involved the color of hair and even skin.

They look too strange and even lifeless.

On Naruto shippuden we could see that these ninjas took certain elements of the costumes of the legendary sannin to create their uniforms, but this fanart took this detail to another level.

Fortunately these characters adopted their own personalities when they became adults, because they do not look good at all without their characteristic colors.

Even if Naruto came to an end, we can continue to see his life apart thanks to Boruto, and the chapters that are yet to come promise to give us many emotions.

What do you think of this strange fanart? Would you have liked to see the characters in Kishimoto’s play wearing these peculiar costumes? Tell us everything in the comments.

