These days, two women stand for the dispute over the direction that the US Republicans are fighting after the election defeat. Both made themselves unpopular with large sections of their party, but for diametrically opposed reasons. How the political career of the two MPs will continue will tell a lot about what will become of the “Grand Old Party” (GOP).

On one side is Liz Cheney from the conservative state of Wyoming, the eldest daughter of former Vice President of George W. Bush, Dick Cheney. On the flip side is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a first-time Georgia MP with radical views.

Cheney has drawn the annoyance of many of her party colleagues after voting with nine other Republican MPs to impeach Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the Capitol stormed. This Wednesday, the 54-year-old has to fight for her position as number three Republican in the House of Representatives at a parliamentary group meeting.

Trump supporters are massively mobilizing against them. In the meantime, anti-Cheney rallies are even being held in her home state, and she must expect to have several internal party challengers in the mid-term congressional elections in autumn 2022.

Calls for violence against democrats

Greene, on the other hand, who brags about her support from Trump, has come under fire for spreading absurd conspiracy theories by QAnon that the Democratic Party adheres to Satanism and runs a pedophile ring. She, who often wears a mask with the words “Trump has won”, continues to deny Joe Biden’s election victory and has supported calls for violence against Democrats in social networks in the past.

After the broadcaster CNN reported on the entries, she deleted the corresponding Facebook posts. Just like a video in which she harassed a survivor of the school massacre in Parkland / Florida: He let himself be abused, the shooting with 17 dead was staged by opponents of arms in 2018 to enforce strict regulations. She didn’t apologize.

Democrats like California MP Jimmy Gomez called for the 46-year-old to resign. On Monday, the Democrats also brought a resolution in the House of Representatives, according to which Greene should lose her duties in the finance and education committee.

A few too Republicans were appalled at the reports, but they delighted many in the party with their extreme appearances. The parliamentary group leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has so far only stated that the posts and videos are “disturbing” and that he will have a conversation with Greene in the next few days. It will also be the subject of the group meeting. It remains to be seen whether she will have to apologize.

“Cancer for the party”

The Republican minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, positioned himself more clearly than McCarthy on Monday, who called the conspiracy theories, as propagated by MPs, a “cancer for the party”. Anyone who suggests that no plane crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, or that terrible firearms massacres were only staged in schools, is not living in reality.

At the same time, McConnell defended the Trump critic Cheney. “Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them,” it said in a statement.

What exactly lies behind McConnell’s clear partisanship and how far his rift with Trump actually goes after his supporters’ attacks on the Capitol are controversial. It is unlikely that he will use his influence to obtain a conviction of Trump in the impeachment proceedings that begin on Monday.

What is certain, however, is that the 78-year-old is worried about the majority ability of his party if it tolerates extremists like Greene and displaces traditional Republicans like Cheney. The 78-year-old hopes to win back the majority in the Senate in the midterm elections. In 2022, one of the two Senate seats from Greene’s home state Georgia, which the Democrats have just surprisingly won, is up for election.

Democrats are gaining approval

Surveys in the actually conservative southern state show how dangerous the Republican civil war and Trump’s continued influence are for the party. While the ex-president goes on to claim the election was stolen from him and attacking Republicans such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp who resisted his attempt to sabotage the election results, Democrats are gaining ground.

Another sign of the division among the Republicans was provided by dozens of former employees of George W. Bush on Monday.

They declared that they could no longer be part of a party whose leadership did not distance itself from its former president after the attack on the Capitol. The GOP has degenerated into a Trump cult. The next few days could already show whether you are right.