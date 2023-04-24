The Lightyear auction is over and the proceeds are known.

It could just be that there will never be one again Lightyear will be built (restart or not), so the auction of the contents was a unique opportunity to buy one. There were some drawbacks to the Lightyear 0s offered. They are not street legal, for example.

Nevertheless, there is still quite a bit to offer, as it turns out. The proceeds of the Lightyear auction are known and they are not disappointing. The stunner was a prototype that sold for almost a ton (€98,888 to be exact).

This was also the most beautiful of the bunch, because it was the only one with an (almost) complete interior. You can’t do much with it though, because this was the static show car with a top speed of 20 km/h…

With the other prototypes you can potentially drive faster. They are only less attractive (read: not) finished and the starting procedure is also quite cumbersome. Anyway, these cars are of course not bought to drive away with them.

Incidentally, amounts of €85,000 and €70,000 have been paid for the most complete driving prototypes. One of the camouflaged prototypes went for 45 grand and a battery pack for the same amount. The auction brought in a total of €650,000.

That was more than the trustee had expected, but it is nowhere near enough. The trustee has already received €17 million worth of claims, and that is far from all. € 650,000 is of course also just change when we talk about a bankrupt car manufacturer.

As Autoblog, we have also tried to contribute by bidding on printer cartridges, but unfortunately we were outbid.

